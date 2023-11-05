Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) rejected campaign finance allegations in a Sunday interview and claimed he was not involved in financial matters when he was a candidate.

“As far as all the allegations go, remember how a campaign works,” Santos told CNN’s Manu Raju on “Inside Politics.” “I am a candidate. Candidates do not exchange money. Candidates are unable to handle finances. Candidates do not handle the work of admission and rejection.

“I don’t even know what the FEC filing system looks like,” Santos said, referring to the independent agency that enforces campaign finance laws and a system in which a candidate’s campaign files their finance reports on their behalf.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to 23 criminal charges, including inflating his campaign finance reports and charging people’s credit cards without their permission. In May, he entered his innocence plea in a preliminary 13-count indictment that accused the New York Republican of misleading campaign donors, fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits and lying on financial disclosures. An indictment replaced another 10 criminal charges in early October.

The new indictment came days after Santos’ former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to conspiring with Santos to commit fraud on her campaign finance reports.

Prosecutors claim the purpose of the scheme was to ensure that Santos raised at least $250,000 from third-party contributors during a quarter. This would make him eligible for the “National Party Committee” program that provides financial and logistical support to his campaign. To reach that limit, prosecutors say Santos and Mark allegedly agreed to falsely report significant contributions from 10 family members on Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

According to the indictment, “Defendants George Anthony Devolder Santos and Marks knew that none of these reported contributions were true.”

In the interview with Raju, Santos suggested that Marx’s claims were not true. In court, Marx said of Santos: “I did these things with consent [Santos] …obtaining campaign funds for one’s own benefit by artificially inflating its funds to meet a limit set by the national political committee.

“People will say whatever they want, cut whatever deal they have to do to save their skin. And that’s not surprising,” Santos told Raju in response to his claim.

When Raju pressed Santos on whether that meant Marks was lying in court, Santos responded: “I’m not accusing him of anything. All I’m saying is that it has its own story. I will come with my facts and tell my side of the story,” Santos said.

Raju also asked Santos about the House financial and ethics filing forms, which turned out to be incorrect.

“Were there mistakes made in those forms? I – now I know they were,” Santos said. “Were they malicious? No, and I am a new candidate, and I am sorry, made mistakes.

“But that’s another thing – here’s another thing. Do you know what happens whenever someone suspects there is a mistake in your ethics report? The ethics committee reached out and said, hey, this sounds weird. Guess what happened? That never happened,” he said.

“I didn’t understand the forms. It’s quite clear and simple,” he added.

Santos is also being investigated by the House Ethics Committee.

The panel reviewed allegations that the congressman “engaged in unlawful activity in connection with his 2022 congressional campaign; Failing to properly disclose required information on statements filed in the House; Violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; Engaged in sexual misconduct toward a man seeking employment in his congressional office; and/or fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits.”

In June, the panel expanded its investigation to include allegations that Santos fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits.

