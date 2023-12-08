(Bloomberg) — Woodside Energy Group Ltd.’s hopes of teaming up with Santos Ltd. to create Asia’s leading liquefied natural gas exporter face a potential hurdle in the valuation of the target whose shares recently hit an eight-month low. Have fallen to the level. ,

The companies met this week to discuss the preliminary outlines of a proposal in which Woodside Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill would lead a combined group with gas and oil assets stretching from Alaska to Australia, according to people familiar with the negotiations. , who requested anonymity. Details are private.

Woodside’s assessment of Santos is likely to reflect the low premiums involved in the recent wave of oil and gas mega-deals, one of the people said. According to some, this is unlikely to be acceptable to the Adelaide-based manufacturer’s investors or board, who view Santos as undervalued.

Tom Allen, an analyst at UBS Group AG, said in a note that Woodside “will need to recognize and be prepared to pay that price – which in our view represents the greatest risk to merger proceedings.”

Both companies confirmed late Thursday that they had held preliminary stage discussions on a potential transaction, while Santos said it was also reviewing other options. Their combined market capitalization is about A$80 billion ($53 billion), with Perth-based Woodside accounting for about three-quarters.

Santos did not immediately respond Friday to a request to comment on specific details of the talks. A Woodside spokeswoman declined to comment.

Shares of both companies have seen a decline in recent months. “We are all very disappointed by how undervalued we are,” Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher told investors last month.

The average 12-month price target of A$8.93 for Santos among analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg is 31% higher than the company’s close on Thursday.

Santos closed 6.2% higher in Sydney trading on Friday, having risen as much as 11% earlier, while Woodside lost 0.5%, indicating investors still viewed the deal as a long shot.

According to UBS’s Allen, adding Santos will create a regional energy champion in Asia with more than 70% of its product mix in Woodside gas or LNG, on the doorstep of the industry’s most important growth markets.

“The LNG assets this combined company will have will be the envy of most E&Ps around the world,” he said. According to UBS calculations, forecast 2024 output will place the new entity among the world’s 10 largest exploration and production companies by volume.

Agreeing a deal could prove difficult and the synergy is expected to be small, potentially around $200 million to $400 million, because of limited asset overlap, analysts at Evans & Partners Pty Ltd, including Adam Martin, said in a note.

TotalEnergies SE, BP Plc and ConocoPhillips could all be potential alternative buyers for Santos, Martin said.

Santos rejected a $10.9 billion takeover offer from Harbor Energy Ltd. in 2018 as too low, and later acquired Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search Ltd. in a $15 billion deal agreed in 2021.

Woodside’s O’Neill has adopted an aggressive growth strategy to match the manufacturer’s bullish outlook on long-term fuel demand in Asia. The former Exxon Mobil Corp executive last year completed a nearly $20 billion transaction to add to BHP Group Ltd’s oil and gas division, and is pursuing a series of expansions, including the $12 billion Scarborough LNG development in Australia. Are.

Santos owns assets including a stake in an LNG export project in PNG and produces natural gas in Australia, with any tie-up subject to scrutiny by local regulators.

“Santos and Woodside are both physical domestic gas producers, which could raise concerns of market concentration,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.

(Updated with details, share prices from first paragraph.)

