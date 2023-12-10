Metro

‘Tis the season to be rowdy!

Thousands of people gathered in the Big Apple on Saturday morning for the start of SantaCon 2023.

Grinches, dogs adorned with gifts and a notoriously drunk Santa gathered in Midtown for a pub crawl starting at West 39th Street and Broadway. The event typically attracts about 30,000 participants throughout the day from Times Square to the East Village.

Crowds filled the streets, chanting, “We are Santa” and singing, “SantaCon is coming to town.” One Mrs. Claus jumped rope through the streets, while others took photos from small wine bottles commonly found on airplanes.

James Kivom, 34, Ruth Ann O'Connor and Rachel Raymond, 36, came from Philadelphia to attend SantaCon for the first time.

Ruth Ann O’Connor, 34, and Rachel Raymond, 36, took the train from Philadelphia for their first SantaCon.

“We’re here to spread holiday cheer and get drunk!” O’Connor said.

Four childhood friends — Bob Daly, 30, Matt Whalen, 30, Anthony Ciaramella, 30, Joey Zacchia, 25 — came from Saratoga and Southington, Connecticut, wearing matching red velor jumpsuits, wife beater tanks and gold chains, to Tony’s Was remembering the soprano.

Childhood friends Bob Daly, Matt Whalen, Anthony Ciaramella and Joey Zacchia look forward to SantaCon every year. Georgia Worrell

“I’m looking forward to the celebrations and all the ho, ho, ho,” Whalen told The Post.

“We look forward to this day every year, just hanging out with the boys,” Ciaramella said.

She planned to drink “girly drinks” on the Tipsy Tour, which features more than 50 bars as participants. “I love amaretto sour,” he said.

Special guest Michael Bublé helped kick off the day.

Special guest Michael Bublé helped kick off the day. “Today whenever we hear one of my songs, let’s have a shot,” he said, adding, “But please, drink responsibly.”

The parties dispersed into bars around noon. The Post observed that an exasperated participant ran to a Times Square Starbucks to call in sick.

Revelers celebrated a one-day ban on alcohol on Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road trains as well as an increased police presence. The Post observed that officers handed out an unknown number of open container and disorderly conduct tickets.

Police presence was increased for SantaCon, where officers handed out tickets for open containers and disorderly conduct.

“There’s room for everyone on the nice list, so have fun, be safe, and behave for the good,” the NYPD’s Posted at 19 Precinct X,

Organizers warned on social media, “Do not walk around with open containers of alcohol at the starting point or on any NYC sidewalk… Nothing ruins a good time like an expensive ticket.”

Organizers threw garlands into the crowd from atop trucks and held signs stating their key rules, such as “Don’t fight with bar staff.” His crew wore sequin jumpsuits, Santa robes and even a giant pickle costume.

“You’re going to have to take off your eggshells today,” said a senior Santa in the truck.

Hector Ramos, 36, and his girlfriend Maddie Ulreio, 31, traveled from New Jersey to New York for SantaCon 2023. Georgia Worrell

Hector Ramos, 36, and his girlfriend Maddie Ulreio, 31, were in the Big Apple for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Kris Kringle returned for the festivities. Ramos was dressed as the Grinch and Ulreio wore a gingerbread cookie costume.

“I used to go to Hoboken but it’s not the same,” Ramos said. “After the pandemic a lot of places closed down and there are a lot of places you can go and have some fun.”

He noted warnings from pro-Palestinian groups preparing to demonstrate on the way to the jubilee, but said he was not worried. He saw protesters in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

SantaCon 2023 began with a parade attended by thousands of people before participants headed to several bars along the pub crawl route. james kivom

“I think it might be like that – very calm, hopefully not too crazy.” Protests were planned elsewhere in the city on Saturday.

Organizers of the boozy event usually defend the fraud by saying that the $15 “Santa badge,” which grants special perks and can only be purchased on the website, goes to a charity like City Harvest.

However, a recent Gothamist investigation found that, of the $1.4 million raised between 2014 and 2022, only a fifth went to registered nonprofits.

The annual charitable pub crawl brings thousands of festively dressed people to Midtown and the East Village. james kivom

The SantaCon website appeared to be down on Saturday but organizers Updates posted throughout the day on X, reminding attendees to eat and take care of their belongings. “Nobody likes a messy Santa,” it posted.

Organizer Theresa Shiney Gallani said the estimated 30,000 revelers this year won’t break any records — the largest crowd seen in 2021 since the event was canceled due to the pandemic a year ago.

