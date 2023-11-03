Santa Fe considering mansion tax as housing prices rise

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voters are deciding whether to levy a mansion tax to pay for an affordable housing initiative in the state capital that is famous for its desert-mountain landscapes, vibrant arts scene and Native American and Stucco is prized for architecture rooted in the Spanish-colonial tradition.

The tax on homes sold for more than $1 million is being introduced as a lifeline for teachers, service sector workers, single parents and young professionals who can’t afford a local mortgage or Nationals cannot afford housing shortages and struggle to pay rent between arrivals. The Santa Fe of high-income digital nomads and affluent retirees.

The Nov. 7 ballot is the latest sign of the popularity of so-called mansion taxes to finance affordable housing and prevent homelessness. It follows a voter-approved initiative in Los Angeles and new proposals from Chicago to Massachusetts.

Proposal

If approved, the measure would add a 3% tax on residential property sales of $1 million or more — with no tax on the first $1 million of value.

For example, on a $1.2 million home sale, the new tax would apply to $200,000 of the price. The buyer will pay $6,000 to the city’s affordable housing trust fund.

The city estimates the tax will generate approximately $6 million annually for the trust, which provides price-restricted housing, down-payment assistance for low-income home buyers, and rental assistance to prevent financial hardship and eviction. Is.

Alexandra Ladd, director of Santa Fe’s Office of Affordable Housing, explained that the trust awards funds each year to affordable housing providers who can secure matching funds from other government and nonprofit sources.

But Santa Fe voters have shied away from major tax initiatives in the past, rejecting a similar 1% tax proposed on high-end home sales in 2009 and on sugary drinks in 2017 to expand early childhood education. The tax has been defeated.

affordability crisis

Santa Fe’s second-term Mayor Alan Weber, a Democrat, supports the tax and says rising housing costs are threatening the “heart and soul” of the city.

“We’re attracting people who can zoom to work somewhere else and live in an excellent place with great climate and culture and history and food,” he said. “We have become a magnet, and we don’t want to lose the local community that has lived here their whole lives or for generations, and suddenly see that diversity give way only to higher income people.”

The proposal has received support from local businesses, trade unions, school board members, former mayors, and Democratic U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich.

“The housing crisis in this city is outrageous,” said Susan Coulter, a retired scientist who supports that tax despite concerns about the city’s fiscal control.

mansion tax

Cities and states are showing renewed interest in taxes on high-priced real estate transactions to address housing affordability, according to Samantha Waxman, deputy director of state fiscal policy at the Washington, D.C.-based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Last year voters in Los Angeles approved a tiered rate tax on residential and commercial real estate sales to address the housing shortage – starting at 4% for sales above $5 million. Chicago could ask voters next year whether to raise the real estate transfer tax starting with sales over $1 million to fight homelessness.

A proposal by Democratic Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey in October would allow local governments to impose a real estate transfer fee of up to 2% on property sale proceeds of more than $1 million — or the county’s median home sale price if higher.

“We’re seeing these higher-priced homes that are being bought and sold,” Waxman said. “Then there are also these challenges with affordable housing, housing prices are rising in general, and it’s becoming really difficult to afford rent and difficult to afford to buy.”

building boom

Located at the southern end of the Rocky Mountains, Santa Fe is in the midst of a building boom, with thousands of recently approved housing units slowly coming online within city limits since 2021 – including a series of multifamily housing projects Is.

Advocates of subsidized housing say this has not translated into accessible prices, with most new units renting at free-market rates which can put a strain on personal or family finances.

Meanwhile, a city-commissioned analysis found that the city’s median home price has nearly doubled since 2017, to nearly $600,000.

“People are coming here with money far in excess of the purchasing power of local workers,” said Daniel Verwath, executive director of New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing, a nonprofit developer of income-restricted housing. removes it.” I think we’re in a very strange feedback loop.

skeptic

The Santa Fe Association of Realtors says the proposed tax overrides the city’s authority under state law, and has filed a preemptive lawsuit to stop it.

Association President Drew Lamprich says the change will impact home sales and ultimately the local economy.

“There will be people who don’t like the divisiveness of this element and will decide to shop elsewhere,” he said.

At a polling place downtown for early voting, retired architect Rita Meek said she feared the tax would increase tensions between relatively wealthy neighborhoods and predominantly working-class neighborhoods.

“I think we should be more united,” he said.

But her husband, Peter Meek, supports the tax.

“We’re losing a lot of our workforce: teachers, police officers, construction workers,” he said. “People who can afford a million dollar house should be helped.”

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

