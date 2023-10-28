Drugmaker Sanofi’s decision to abandon its 2025 profit target did not sit well with investors as the company’s shares fell 15.5% on Friday, shaving $21 billion from its market value, news agency Reuters reported. This comes after Sanofi decided to reconsider its 32% profit target for 2025 to focus on “long-term profitability”. The drugmaker has decided to increase spending on immunology and inflammation drug development.

“Sanofi is reviewing potential separation scenarios, but believes the most likely path would be to create a listed entity headquartered in France through a capital markets transaction,” the French drugmaker said in a statement.

After this news, the company’s shares fell drastically and reached their lowest level in more than eight months. Sanofi’s stock is currently valued at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11 for the next 12 months. This represents a lower valuation than AstraZeneca, which has a ratio of 16, as well as the global pharmaceutical index, which has an average ratio of 17.

Terence McManus, fund manager at Switzerland’s Bellevue Asset Management, told the news agency: “Given Sanofi has traditionally had low R&D productivity, it remains to be seen whether the current management will make it easier for investors to withdraw this investment.” Whether or not the statement is capable of being substantially changed.” Reuters.

CEO expressed confidence

With shares under pressure, all eyes are on CEO Paul Hudson who has expressed confidence in the core innovative drugs business, which he says has improved enough to do without projected cash flows from consumer products. “The strong progress we have made in advancing our strategy and the recent pipeline news flow provides us with a unique opportunity to further invest in our long-term growth,” he said.

Paul Hudson also talked about the high spending and said there would be “massive value” to be created through late-stage trials of new immunology drugs such as fraxalimab and emlitelimab. “These aren’t cheap things either, but these are opportunities that are too good to miss.” The CEO said.

