Sanjay Ghodawat (Entrepreneur) Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Wife, Family & More

Sanjay Ghodawat If you’re interested in the world of business, education or philanthropy this is a name you may have heard of. He is the founder and chairman of Ghodawat Group, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate that operates in various sectors such as agriculture, aviation, consumer products, energy, mining, real estate and textiles.

He is also the Founder and Chairman of Sanjay Ghodawat University, a premier institution of higher education providing quality education and research opportunities to thousands of students. He is a visionary leader, generous donor and a respected figure in Indian society. In this article, we will take a closer look at his life, achievements, and net worth.

Early life and education

Sanjay was born in 1966–1967 in a Marwari Jain family in India. His father, Rajaram Ghodawat, was a merchant who dealt in tobacco and spices. His mother, Saroj Ghodawat, was a housewife who supported his education and ambitions.

Sanjay was interested in entrepreneurship from a young age and learned the basics of business from his father. He completed his schooling from a local high school and then earned a degree in mechanical engineering from a reputed college. He graduated with good marks and decided to start his own enterprise.

Sanjay Ghodawat Wiki/Bio

Name Sanjay Ghodawat Date of birth 1966-1967 age 56-57 years (by 2023) birth place India nationality Indian Religion Hindu Caste Marwari Jain Education mechanical Engineering profession Founder and Chairman of Sanjay Ghodawat Group net worth $2.2-3.1 billion marital status married Wife Geeta Ghodawat Children Shrenik Ghodawat and Shreya Ghodawat Instagram sanjay_ghodavat_05 front page newsunzip.com

Career and business

Ghodawat started his career in 1988 by selling chewing tobacco in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa. They realized that there was a huge demand for the popular mouth freshener and stimulant pan masala in India, and decided to enter this market.

In 1994, he founded a company called Ghodawat Pan Masala Products to produce and distribute pan masala under the brand name ‘Star’. They invested in state-of-the-art technology, quality control and marketing to make their product a household name. They diversified their portfolio by adding other products like namkeen, rice, salt, edible oil, turmeric powder, flour, jaggery, beverages and fruit juices under the same brand.

In 1993, he founded Ghodawat Group, a conglomerate that expanded into various sectors such as high-tech agriculture, energy, realty, softtech, aviation, textiles, marble mining and consumer products. He leveraged his business acumen, innovation and risk-taking ability to build a successful empire that employed more than 15,000 people and had a turnover of more than $2 billion. He also ventured into the aviation sector in 2017 by launching a new airline called Star Air, which operates under the Government of India’s UDAN scheme to provide regional connectivity and affordable air travel.

He also owns and operates several companies in various domains through his SG Group, such as Ghodawat Agro, Ghodawat Aviation, Ghodawat Consumer Products, Ghodawat Energy, Ghodawat Food, Ghodawat Mining, Ghodawat Realty, Ghodawat Softtech, Ghodawat Textiles , Ghodawat University and Star. Air.

houses and cars

Sanjay lives in a luxurious mansion in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, which is worth more than Rs 225 crore. His house is very spacious and has many luxurious facilities like a car collection showroom, a service room for all his exotic cars, a helicopter stand, a swimming pool, a movie theater for the family and much more. He also owns several other houses, farmhouses, guest houses and properties in India and abroad.

Sanjay is fond of cars and owns more than 150 luxury and vintage cars, which include his favorites Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, old Plymouth and Bentley. He also has a private jet, a helicopter and a yacht. She loves traveling and exploring new places and cultures. He is also fond of sports and fitness and likes to play golf, tennis and badminton.

parents and siblings

religion and caste

Ghodawat follows Hinduism as his religion and belongs to Marwari Jain caste. He is a follower of the Shvetambara sect of Jainism, one of the two main branches of Jainism. He believes in the teachings of Mahavira, the 24th and last Tirthankara, or spiritual teacher, of Jainism.

Awards and recognition

Sanjay Ghodawat has received many awards and recognition for his outstanding contribution to the Indian economy and society. Some of these are notable:

Ahimsa International Award 2021 from the Governor of Maharashtra for his humanitarian work and promotion of non-violence.

The Times’s Most Powerful Leaders of 2022 for his leadership and vision in the world of business.

Vanashree Award 2011 from Government of Maharashtra for excellence in the field of agriculture and horticulture.

Bharatiya Udyog Ratna Award for his achievements in the field of industry and commerce.

Jain Ratna Award for his exemplary service to the Jain community and the society as a whole.

Personal life, spouse and philanthropy

Sanjay is married to Geeta Ghodawat, who is also a director in the Sanjay Ghodawat Group. They have two children, Shrenik and Shreya, who are also involved in the family business. Sanjay is a devout Jain and follows the principles of nonviolence or aparigraha in his personal and professional life.

He is also a philanthropist who runs a charitable organization called Ghodawat Foundation, which engages in various social welfare activities such as education, health, environment, women empowerment, disaster relief and rural development. He has donated generously to various causes such as:

To provide financial assistance to the flood victims of Kolhapur and Sangli in 2019.

In 2019, donated Rs 51 lakh to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to help drought-affected farmers.

Donation of Rs 51 lakh to support the families of 44 army personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

Sanjay University was established in 2017 to provide quality education and research facilities to the students of rural India.

Adopted many villages and provided them with basic amenities like water, electricity, roads, sanitation and education.

Net Worth and Lifestyle

According to various sources, Ghodawat has an estimated net worth of $2.2-3.1 billion. He is one of the richest and most influential businessmen in India. He lives a lavish lifestyle and owns many luxury and vintage cars like Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Jaguar.

He also has a private jet, a helicopter and a yacht. She loves traveling and exploring new places and cultures. He is also fond of sports and fitness and likes to play golf, tennis and badminton. He is a humble and down to earth person who believes in hard work, honesty and integrity.

Sanjay is a remarkable entrepreneur who has built a successful business empire from scratch. He is a visionary leader, generous donor and a respected figure in Indian society. He is an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs and young minds who want to make a change in the world. He is the true star who shines in the sky of success.

Source: www.newsunzip.com

