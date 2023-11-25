Nov. 24—BEMIDJI – ASM Global, the management company of the Sanford Center in Bemidji, and Legends Hospitality have announced a definitive agreement under which Legends will acquire ASM Global.

A release announcing the move said the acquisition of ASM Global’s venue management capabilities will enhance Legends’ service portfolio, allowing the company to meet the growing needs of sports organizations, entertainment venues, convention centers and other attractions. Will be capable.

Legends, founded in 2008, is a company that provides planning, project management, sales, sponsorship, hospitality and merchandising services to many of the world’s sports and entertainment brands, including the Dallas Cowboys, University of Notre Dame and the New York Yankees. As well as leagues and properties like the NFL, NASCAR and the FIFA World Cup.

Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm with more than $74 billion of assets under management, is the majority investor in Legends in partnership with YGE Holdings LLC, an affiliate of the New York Yankees and the Jerry Jones family of Dallas Cowboys owners.

ASM Global manages a portfolio of live event entertainment venues around the world, with clients spanning five continents, including US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It recently became the management company of Sanford Center,

Will take charge from Venuworks in March 2022.

Details about how the sale impacts local venues are still to come, including whether Legends’ purchase of ASM Global will require the facilitation of a new contract with the city. Currently, ASM Global’s contract regarding the Sanford Center runs through 2027 and includes a $120,000 annual fee and additional financial incentives based on performance.

In the release, leaders from both companies shared their excitement about the arrangement, financial terms for which have not been disclosed.

“Legends and ASM Global are both customer-centric and fan-centric and together we will deliver maximum value with even greater support and service options for our global client roster,” said Legends CEO Sherwin Mirhashemi.

“Our customers will benefit from Legends’ strong services, innovation, technology and global partnerships, combined with ASM Global’s venue management and content and event booking expertise, to deliver locally tailored solutions to ensure our customers achieve an outstanding fan experience and will provide state-of-the-art technology and improved venue owner outcomes,” said Ron Benson, President and CEO of ASM Global.

