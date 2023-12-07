Dec. 6—Sandy’s Racing & Gaming announced an agreement Wednesday with AW Meat House, solidifying the local business as the exclusive meat provider for Sandy’s, according to a news release.

According to the release, it is a partnership that will allow AW to expand operations and create new jobs in Eastern Kentucky.

The release said AW is the only USDA-certified facility within 100 miles of Sandy, meaning it meets the highest quality standards.

All meat processed at AW’s state-of-the-art facility is sourced from either their own Greenup County farms or other local farmers – Sandy’s leadership said this is reflected in every bite of the hamburgers, bacon and hot dogs they will serve.

Sandy’s Food and Beverage Manager Christina George said, “The moment we tasted the meat provided by AW, we knew there was nothing even close to the quality they provide.” “The attention to detail and care they put into their product shows. It’s the best meat available and it’s truly local.”

AW owner Tyler Wells, who opened the business in May 2022, personally made the first meat delivery to Sandy’s and said AW has already started a second shift of workers to meet demand. According to the release, those new jobs mean they have increased their workforce by approximately 40% due to the partnership with Sandy’s.

“It’s a big deal for us to get this opportunity,” Wells said. “It would have been very easy for Sandy’s to go with a larger food service company, so we really appreciate them letting us be a part of something like this.”

Wells has spent his life in the industry, working as a cattleman while earning a Bachelor of Science degree in food science at the University of Kentucky. He worked at Marathon before opening his own processing facility last year.

“Just a few months ago, I was really worried because we weren’t meeting our goals,” Wells said. “This now moves us in the direction we needed. We are now operating at full capacity and also considering expansion. It feels really great.”

