Sandra Day O'Connor's 7 Leadership Lessons for Corporate Executives

Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (during the swearing-in of Commerce Secretary Barbara Franklin). , [+] (Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images)

getty images

Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor died Friday at the age of 93, leaving behind many leadership lessons for corporate executives.

Consider Different Perspectives

“O’Connor’s reputation for considering diverse viewpoints exemplifies an important leadership quality,” development and leadership coach Nathan Harrington said via email.

“Leaders often find it challenging to embrace different viewpoints because of implicit biases, comfort with familiar thought patterns, or pressure to conform to the prevailing view.

“This lesson from O’Connor’s career highlights the importance of consciously valuing different perspectives, actively seeking them, and fostering an inclusive environment where all voices are heard and respected . “Such an approach not only enriches decision making but also strengthens the adaptability and innovation of the leadership team,” Harrington concluded.

see others as humans

O’Connor “viewed her fellow Supreme Court justices as human beings first and prioritized building relationships with them, building trust, fostering respect and getting things done,” Jennifer Nash, a leadership coach and consultant, said via email. “

“Essentially, he pioneered what I call human leadership, a leadership paradigm for our new world of work..” he said.

Underrated leadership

“A unique balance of strength and humility marked O’Connor’s tenure at the Supreme Court,” attorney Loretta Kilday said in an email message.

He commented, “Unlike the usual leadership style, which often relies on dominance, his method was more concise but equally effective, showing that true strength often lies in restraint and dignity.”

Context

O’Connor’s “deep understanding of the nation and its values ​​highlights the importance of legal knowledge and keen awareness of social context, which are vital skills for any leader,” Kilday said.

lead by example

O’Connor led by example, [by championing] Courtesy and the building of personal connections and relationships between judges, even when there are strong disagreements. “I believe this is a great example for our society today given the steady increase in overall dissatisfaction with American politics,” entrepreneur Ryan Needell said via email.

“She was an influential leader who continues to inspire countless others seeking leadership growth,” he said.

be yourself

Shanna A. Hawking, founder and CEO of Hawking Leadership and author, said O’Connor “led the way by just being herself.” One bold step a day, Said via email.

“However, she took this role not just for herself, but to represent all women and men across the country. As you advance in your career, if you find yourself ‘first’ at the leadership table, make sure you’re not last or only. He advised finding ways to open doors for others to follow in your footsteps.

lead from where you are

O’Connor demonstrated that you do not need to be the highest ranking executive to lead, influence, and serve others. That he chose to lead from where you are is an important reminder for anyone in business to remember that you have a place at the table and use your voice to serve others,” Hawking concluded. Took it out.

Source: www.forbes.com