Sandra Day O'Connor reached for the middle path. Will she be fit in the Supreme Court now?

WASHINGTON — Leading Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who died Friday, built a reputation over nearly a quarter century for finding compromises in some of the nation’s toughest disputes.

His two most famous opinions – a landmark case that set the nationwide standard for abortion access for three decades and another that upheld the limited use of affirmative action in admissions – have been abandoned in recent years by the current court’s conservative majority. . O’Connor was also the architect of a campaign finance decision in 2003, which was significantly weakened by the Citizens United decision years later.

The departure from O’Connor’s stance in those cases underscores the changing landscape not only in the nation’s highest court but in American politics more broadly as compromise has become harder to achieve. As the Supreme Court handed down a series of 6-3 decisions last year that matched the Republican Party’s stances on guns, religion and abortion, opinion polls showed that trust in the court declined, at least among Democrats. I went.

“He really tried to find the center of American politics and reach compromise,” said Eric Segal, a law professor at Georgia State University. “And that’s what we’re remembering today.”

O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness. Nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, she served for nearly a quarter century before retiring in 2006 – emerging as a key swing vote on some of the most important issues facing the Supreme Court.

Cornell Law School professor Stewart Schwab, who clerked for O’Connor in 1982, said, “Justice O’Connor was viewed as a conservative, especially in his early years on the court. But he always sought consensus and moderation.” ” Duration. “From the beginning, she was concerned about the practical impact of the court’s decisions and was sympathetic to those who were treated harshly by the law.”

Schwab acknowledged that, since his departure, the court “has become more conservative and has overturned many of his major decisions.” But, he added, “she remains an icon of pragmatic, centrist judicial decision-making.”

Sandra Day O’Connor, Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, gestures while speaking to members of the 2004 9th Circuit Judicial Conference in Monterey, California, on Thursday, July 22, 2004.

O’Connor also wants agreement on abortion

In Roe v. Wade, a 7-2 majority established a constitutional right to abortion in 1973 and allowed people to exercise that right until the end of the second trimester. Nineteen years later, O’Connor was at the center of the decision in a case called Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which ended the trimester framework and allowed people to have abortions until viability – the point when a fetus survives outside or around the womb. Pregnancy can last for 24 weeks.

“Each generation must learn anew that the written terms of the Constitution symbolize ideas and aspirations that should survive more than one era,” read the opinion, which O’Connor co-wrote. “We accept our responsibility not to shy away from interpreting the full meaning of the contract in light of all our precedents.”

Last year, a 5-4 majority strongly criticized and vacated both Roe and Casey, returning the abortion issue to the states in the watershed Dobbs ruling. That opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who was nominated by President George W. Bush to replace O’Connor.

“Far from bringing a national solution to the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have inflamed debate and deepened division,” Alito wrote last year.

Supreme Court nominee Sandra Day O’Connor raises her right hand to take the oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on September 9, 1981.

Supreme Court rejects affirmative action

O’Connor wrote the opinion for a 5–4 majority in 2003 that found that the University of Michigan Law School did not violate the 14th Amendment by considering race in its admissions process. That landmark opinion also sounded a warning of sorts to critics of race-conscious admissions, stating that the justices expected that “25 years from now, the use of racial preferences to advance an interest recognized today will no longer be necessary.” “

Although the Supreme Court did not explicitly overturn the Grutter v. Bollinger decision last year, little remains of it.

Voting on ideological grounds, the Court ruled that the admissions processes used by Harvard College and the University of North Carolina – processes that closely follow the Grutter precedent – ​​violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The schools, wrote Chief Justice John Roberts, “wrongly conclude that the test of a person’s identity is not the challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin.”

Anup Malani, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School who clerked for O’Connor in the 2001 term, said the justice covered a 25-year horizon in his opinion, which showed he needed a race-conscious admission. There was reservation along with it. He also speculated that O’Connor might be concerned by claims of discrimination against Asian American applicants raised in recent cases.

Maloney said, “Why do we have these potential upsets? The answer is clearly a 6-3 split.”

“Even after he leaves office, with a 5-4 split like yours, the leftmost Republican appointee will become a swing vote in the middle,” he said. “But everyone to the right of Roberts is absolutely right.”

That could change with Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Malani said, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor in her chambers at the Supreme Court on January 16, 2002.

‘A lot of his work is finished’

Oregonian Amanda Van Arken, 48, felt compelled to stand outside the Supreme Court on Friday after learning of O’Connor’s death.

“She’s a pioneer when it comes to being a woman and working in that position,” Van Arken said. “Unfortunately, she lived so long that much of her work was lost.” O’Connor was the country’s first female judge, Van Arken said. And so it was especially painful, she said, to learn that overturning some of her most famous decisions had a particularly profound impact on women. “I was just thinking about him and wondering how he felt,” Van Arken said. “I think it’s terrible.”

Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor pledges allegiance to the flag at an open-air U.S. citizenship hearing in Gilbert, Ariz., in 2005.

