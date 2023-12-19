Sandbox Polygon Shift – Low Fees, Endless Creativity

sandboxA well-known virtual gaming universe has recently revealed a significant development change: converting its digital marketplace from Ethereum to Polygon.

Now powered by the Polygon blockchain, the Metaverse’s marketplace offers low fees for minting assets. Anyone can create and sell their virtual creations while earning royalties from resale, Mining on Workspace and its superior UX/UI has made this process easy.

Highlighting its dedication towards becoming more affordable and seamless, the platform has committed to covering 10 transaction costs per user every month.

Additionally, as an additional celebration of the Chain Switch, the Sandbox Marketplace is unveiling over 100 new digital artifacts. Each artistic endeavor – designed by 30 artists who are part of The Sandbox’s Creator Fund program – boasts a unique style like no other, including fantasy characters, futuristic designs, mythical creatures and more.

Other notable new benefits

Along with the changes to Polygon, various improvements were made to the platform. The browsing and search features have been upgraded, making it easier for users to discover new digital assets. A significant addition is the ability for users to create NFTs using the CATALYST token, enabling a wide range of creators to design unique virtual collectibles on the platform.

Furthermore, the sandbox acknowledges that not all creators have CATALYST tokens. To solve this problem, it has started free distribution for these creators, which includes all land owners. Additionally, landowners who participate in subsequent activities are promised an additional allocation of tokens.

Specifically, all existing digital assets created on the Ethereum network can remain on the sandbox. However, there is also a provision to transfer these assets to Polygon in the near future. Thus, creators can continue to expand their digital landscape seamlessly.

Sandbox’s move to blockchain offers many benefits for both users and creators. Lower transaction costs, enhanced platform functionality and fresh opportunities are highlighted. For aspiring creators, artists, and users, there are many exciting advancements to look forward to in this ever-evolving virtual world.

Source: nftplazas.com