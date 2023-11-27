Sandbox partners with Nukta to boost Web3 adoption in Saudi Arabia – Cryptosaurus

Sandbox, Nukta and Sandsoft have partnered to drive Web3 and metaverse adoption in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

Nukta will list sand lands and avatars on its NFT marketplace.

Web3 adoption in Saudi Arabia has significantly increased after metaverse firm The Sandbox and its partner, mobile-first game developer Sandsoft partnered with MENA-based Web3 platform Nukta.

Recently announced, the companies said the partnership aims to support the Web3 gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Specifically, the collaboration will focus on creating gaming and Web3 experiences that suit the tastes and preferences of Saudi gamers.

,Following the announcement of our recent partnership with Sandsoft, we continue our journey of innovation and growth in the Saudi region“Sébastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, said in a statement.

,Together with leaders like Nukta, we will collaborate to attract more local creators in Saudi Arabia to our user-generated content platform and enable them to monetize their digital asset creation on Nukta’s platform.Bourget said.

Nukta for list of lands and incarnations

The initiative will launch early next year with a competition for local creators. Nukta will leverage The Sandbox’s 3D editor VoxEdit to launch a design competition, in which winning creations will be showcased on the Web3 infrastructure provider’s NFT marketplace.

Excited to partner with Nukta, a MENA Web3 leader! Promoting Saudi Arabia's gaming ecosystem and creating locally engaging experiences. VoxEdit Contest – Coming Soon – Winners will be featured on their NFT marketplace!

As part of the collaboration, all three platforms are committed to working towards enabling Saudi Arabian creators to explore the sandbox metaverse for projects tailored for the local market. To support the ecosystem, Nukta is expected to list sandbox lands and avatars on its NFT marketplace.

Sandbox sees this strategic partnership as the beginning of further collaboration as it looks to expand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

