Sandbox launches 'repurposed' marketplace on Polygon for lower gas fees – Cryptosaurus

Sandbox is celebrating the launch of its marketplace on Polygon with a new NFT collection of 30 artists from its Creator Fund.

Virtual gaming world Sandbox has announced that its NFT marketplace is now available on the Polygon blockchain. The Sandbox Marketplace on Polygon was created to ‘more empower’ creators and enable the community to monetize their assets at lower gas fees.

📣 Introduction to Sandbox Marketplace @0xpolygon📣Now anyone can build wealth at very low fees! 💰 Earn from your creations – Put your work up for sale and also receive royalties for every resale property on the marketplace. 📤 Create assets easily – upload here… pic.twitter.com/yhpOP8lACv – The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) 14 December 2023

In a December 14 blog post, the platform commented on the lower gas fees:

“As is the case with our other contracts on Polygon, gas fees have been greatly reduced on our new Polygon Marketplace. Also keep in mind that the sandbox covers a total monthly [10] Polygon charges every user in our ecosystem a transaction fee.

Another improvement is the user interface which has been revamped with changes like new asset upload flow, revised ASSET card and new vertical ASSET status.

According to The Sandbox, anyone can create new market assets using CATALYSTs. CATALYTs are ERC-1155 tokens on Polygon Layer 2 that creators can use to publish ASSETs, monetize collections, and sell creations. CATALYST is required to print a copy of the ASSET. An unlimited number of assets can be printed as long as there are enough catalysts in the creator’s wallet.

The announcement further states that the sandbox ecosystem plans to distribute CATALYST to contributors, giving those who do not have any CATALYST a chance to participate. This will be done in three ways. The first is the Catalyst airdrop on December 14th which follows the snapshot of all eligible landowners that took place on December 11th, 2023 at 12pm UTC.

Additionally, “Landowners who complete the Winter Event requirements will receive some catalysts in addition to their Sand rewards. You can also get more catalysts on OpenSea.”

Celebrating The Sandbox Marketplace on Polygon with a Brand New Collection

Sandbox is celebrating the launch of its marketplace on Polygon with a new NFT collection of 30 artists from its Creator Fund. The genre-spanning collection includes over 100 pieces by the following artists: aciman, andre3d, berylchain, kandih, carinachain, chimbastian, demercher, gamacho, gatostao, thomasgodrick, lindwehr, leupfogel, lockley, luckysheep, metaguma, mh8d, momo, sandboi . , Orifather, PinkEye, Prathamakam, Rizalin, Shibainu, Tak Akki, Talequel, Telena, Tomglass, Tomosan, Tutafeh and Voxelbunni.

According to Sandbox, the pieces in the collection range from “fantasy warriors and cyberpunk gear to mythical creatures and icy devices.” This collection is intended to showcase only a portion of the art created by Creator Fund artists. Users can access hundreds of other assets created by these and more Creator Fund artists by checking out More Artist Assets in the Collection or searching the Marketplace using the Creator Fund tag.

