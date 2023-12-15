December 15, 2023
Sandbox launches 'repurposed' marketplace on Polygon for lower gas fees – Cryptosaurus


Sandbox is celebrating the launch of its marketplace on Polygon with a new NFT collection of 30 artists from its Creator Fund.

Virtual gaming world Sandbox has announced that its NFT marketplace is now available on the Polygon blockchain. The Sandbox Marketplace on Polygon was created to ‘more empower’ creators and enable the community to monetize their assets at lower gas fees.

In a December 14 blog post, the platform commented on the lower gas fees:

“As is the case with our other contracts on Polygon, gas fees have been greatly reduced on our new Polygon Marketplace. Also keep in mind that the sandbox covers a total monthly [10] Polygon charges every user in our ecosystem a transaction fee.

Another improvement is the user interface which has been revamped with changes like new asset upload flow, revised ASSET card and new vertical ASSET status.

According to The Sandbox, anyone can create new market assets using CATALYSTs. CATALYTs are ERC-1155 tokens on Polygon Layer 2 that creators can use to publish ASSETs, monetize collections, and sell creations. CATALYST is required to print a copy of the ASSET. An unlimited number of assets can be printed as long as there are enough catalysts in the creator’s wallet.

The announcement further states that the sandbox ecosystem plans to distribute CATALYST to contributors, giving those who do not have any CATALYST a chance to participate. This will be done in three ways. The first is the Catalyst airdrop on December 14th which follows the snapshot of all eligible landowners that took place on December 11th, 2023 at 12pm UTC.

Additionally, “Landowners who complete the Winter Event requirements will receive some catalysts in addition to their Sand rewards. You can also get more catalysts on OpenSea.”

Celebrating The Sandbox Marketplace on Polygon with a Brand New Collection

Sandbox is celebrating the launch of its marketplace on Polygon with a new NFT collection of 30 artists from its Creator Fund. The genre-spanning collection includes over 100 pieces by the following artists: aciman, andre3d, berylchain, kandih, carinachain, chimbastian, demercher, gamacho, gatostao, thomasgodrick, lindwehr, leupfogel, lockley, luckysheep, metaguma, mh8d, momo, sandboi . , Orifather, PinkEye, Prathamakam, Rizalin, Shibainu, Tak Akki, Talequel, Telena, Tomglass, Tomosan, Tutafeh and Voxelbunni.

According to Sandbox, the pieces in the collection range from “fantasy warriors and cyberpunk gear to mythical creatures and icy devices.” This collection is intended to showcase only a portion of the art created by Creator Fund artists. Users can access hundreds of other assets created by these and more Creator Fund artists by checking out More Artist Assets in the Collection or searching the Marketplace using the Creator Fund tag.

Next Altcoin News, Blockchain News, Cryptocurrency News, News Thank You!

You have successfully joined our subscriber list.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Trump fans are stronger than ever

Trump fans are stronger than ever

December 15, 2023
Top insurance CEO announces white male new hires will have to personally sign off

Top insurance CEO announces white male new hires will have to personally sign off

December 15, 2023

You may have missed

Trump fans are stronger than ever

Trump fans are stronger than ever

December 15, 2023
Top insurance CEO announces white male new hires will have to personally sign off

Top insurance CEO announces white male new hires will have to personally sign off

December 15, 2023
Wax-activated adaptive tiles radically reduce heating and cooling energy

Wax-activated adaptive tiles radically reduce heating and cooling energy

December 15, 2023
Rafi, AIFI honored 5 women micro entrepreneurs

Rafi, AIFI honored 5 women micro entrepreneurs

December 15, 2023
Dan Ives says a new tech bull market is gaining momentum as the rest of the group has now joined the party

Dan Ives says a new tech bull market is gaining momentum as the rest of the group has now joined the party

December 15, 2023
Crypto Is on the Rise and Can Help You Become a Millionaire: 2 Unbeatable Crypto Stocks to Buy in 2024

Crypto Is on the Rise and Can Help You Become a Millionaire: 2 Unbeatable Crypto Stocks to Buy in 2024

December 15, 2023