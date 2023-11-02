‘Sand Land’ Manga Review: Akira Toriyama’s Love Letter to Little Tanks

It’s been over twenty years since Akira Toriyama wrote manga sand land, Now with a film and game adaptation, it’s worth going back and seeing what the manga is all about.

After years of war, our world is a desolate desert. Due to lack of water, the king of this new sand land has limited this resource. However, humans are not alone, and monsters roam the landscape and they too need water to survive.

On the human side of things is Sheriff and former General Rao, who is trying to free the people of Sand Land from their dependence on the King and him for water. As far as demons go, you have Beelzebub who wants to help Rao and his fellow demons get access to all this water.

Over the course of the story, we learn that this empire is built on lies and that it could turn our planet back to what it was before.

If this all seems a bit much tank girl, so in some ways it is, but there’s a lot more going on here than just the same premise. The emphasis on tanks is notable.

The latter is an important point as Toriyama is a well-known lover of all things related to military hardware. In fact, he is a very talented mecha designer in his own right. However, he openly admits that drawing mecha in manga form is difficult, but it seems that his love for tanks propelled him through its creation. sand land,

The main characters are also very lovable and the bad guys are frankly obnoxious, with the monsters positioned more as the good guys than the upright human monarchies that rule this world.

‘Sand Land’ was originally released in 2000. Viz Media, Shueisha

However, Toriyama is a very good storyteller and captures the action very well. I mean it shouldn’t be a surprise after their success Dragon BallBut it’s great to see him applying his talents to something completely new.

Although it’s definitely a “new” manga, despite being over twenty years old at this point, it has a strong 80s feel to it. Almost identical to something Katsuhiro Otomo might have created earlier. otomo’s manga short story farewell to arms Here comes to mind. The comic is also similar in terms of its premise, but again I think that just has to do with Toriyama and knowing his manga craft.

Originally published in 2000, sand land It has been a difficult manga to figure out over the years. However, with the new anime and game adaptation, Viz Media republished the Host manga in August this year.

For this I am very grateful, as Toriyama’s manga oeuvre is rarely maintained outside of the very fascinating Dragon Ball,

So if you like little tanks and cute characters trying to do the right thing despite adversity and corruption, then sand land Definitely for you.

sand land Available through Amazon for about $11.99. The anime adaptation was released in Japan in August this year and will likely come to Westward next year. The game is still in development.

Disclosure: Viz Media sent me a copy of this manga for the purposes of this review.

