Sanctions on Hamas’ secret investment portfolio are unlikely to have a major impact on the group’s funding

A former US counter-terrorism financial analyst told Euronews that the majority of funding to the Palestinian terrorist group is provided by foreign governments.

Following the October 7 attacks on Israel, the US Treasury Department has imposed two rounds of sanctions on key officials and financial networks linked to Hamas in the past two weeks.

The measures target the Palestinian terrorist group’s external fundraising, including its secret investment portfolio: a series of investments consisting mainly of stakes in real estate companies spread mainly across the Arab world and owned by Hamas supporters. Is held, according to Jonathan Schanzer, former counter-terrorism financial analyst at the US Treasury Department.

The organization’s followers provide Hamas with access to funds by transferring business income to the group “by covert means,” said Schanzer, senior vice president of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

The US sanctions are aimed at preventing any transactions from identified firms and individuals, so as to cut off capital flows to the terrorist group designated by the US and EU. When America takes this decision, other countries usually join in as well.

But do these penalties actually harm Hamas’s financial resources? Probably not, according to Schenger, namely because of significant inflows of money from elsewhere.

Nearly half of Hamas’ funding comes from foreign governments

Hamas’s external sources of revenue are substantial, estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, “it is far more important to focus on Iran and Qatar, first and foremost, as a percentage of the terrorist group’s total budget”, Schanzer said.

According to a former counterterrorism analyst, Hamas’s annual budget for ruling the Gaza Strip and running its military wing is about $1 billion (€938 million).

“Of this, about $200 million comes from Iran. The other $100 to 200 million comes from Qatar”, Schanzer said.

Turkey is believed to have become a more staunch supporter of the Palestinian group after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan came to power in 2002.

Unlike many of its NATO allies and the European Union, Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization and hosts members of the group on its territory.

,Hamas is not a terrorist organizationThis is a liberation group, ‘Mujahideen’ [Arabic term for Muslims fighting on behalf of their faith or community] Fighting to defend our lands and our people,” Erdoğan told representatives of his party last week.

Turkey is home to some of the group’s top leaders as well as companies that operate under the guise of legitimate businesses and illegally finance Hamas.

Schanzer views Ankara’s situation with “grave concern”, as the country is part of NATO and at the same time “allows illicit finance” on its territory.

The US Treasury Department says other countries such as Iran, Qatar, Sudan and Algeria also harbor key Hamas members, activists and financial facilitators.

“They are there as guests of the governments. There have been no attempts to stop, restrain or arrest them,” Schanzer said.

“One of the reasons why Hamas was able to carry out attacks [in Israel] on October 7. This is because the US and other US allies have allowed them to operate in these locations”, Schanzer highlighted.

“We have turned a blind eye to this activity for more than a decade,” he said.

According to Schanzer, despite having the largest counterterrorism finance infrastructure in the world, the US still has limited resources.

On the other hand, sometimes it is a question of balancing priorities.

“Over the past five to 10 years the United States chose to ignore the financiers of Hamas because these people were acting as a source of threats to ISIS or other direct threats to the homeland (…), a decision that only That’s why tall is wise”, said Schanzer.

‘Financial suicide bomber’

But Hamas’s sources of funding do not end here.

In addition to taxes collected from Gaza’s 2.1 million residents, the organization is also using Crypto as a method of fundraising At least since 2019, according to Elliptic, a British firm that analyzes virtual currency transactions.

Cryptocurrency wallet linked to Hamas and seized by Israeli authorities received more than $40 million between 2020 and 2023, for the first time Reported by the Wall Street JournalCiting data from Tel Aviv-based crypto analytics firm BitOK.

Smuggling of money, weapons and other goods also plays an important role. The Israel Defense Forces said last week that Hamas had smuggled weapons and ammunition through tunnels under the Egypt-Gaza border in preparation for the October 7 attack.

As Schanzer looks back on his time at the U.S. Treasury, he remembers what he calls “fiscal suicide bombers.”

The term applies to businessmen who supposedly take out loans for their entrepreneurial activity, but instead “hand over the money to Hamas and default on the loan repayments”, explained Schanzer.

The final source of funding he cited were non-governmental organizations, such as Donation,

The case of the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) is an example of the success of US counterterrorism efforts. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Texas, it was the largest Muslim charity in the US.

In December 2001, the US declared the HLF a terrorist organization, froze its assets, and shut it down. According to the Justice Department in Washington, DC, since 1995, when providing financial support to Hamas first became illegal, the organization has provided approximately $12.4 million in funding to the group.

In addition to the US, Schanzer acknowledged the existence of Hamas-linked charities in Europe – particularly the UK – and South Africa.

For example, Interpal, or the Palestinian Relief and Development Fund, is a London-based charity created in 1994 to help Palestinians. In 2003, the US designated Hamas a terrorist organization for allegedly supporting it.

However, in 2010, after three inquiries by British authorities, the High Court in London found it libelous to say that Interpal had supported the Palestinian terrorist group. The charity therefore continues to operate from the UK capital.

“There are a number of entities that have either been suspected or proven by the government [to be financing Hamas], But the standards of proof are different in other countries, so these networks continue to operate,” Schanzer said.

Source: www.euronews.com