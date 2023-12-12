Sanctions aren't working: How the West enabled Russia's war on Ukraine

Press play to listen to this article

BERLIN — At its summit this week, the European Union is threatening to name and shame more than a dozen Chinese companies it claims are supplying vital technology to equip Russia’s war machine. Have been.

But what about Western companies that make dual-use and other advanced gear that are subject to sanctions and yet, according to analysis of debris found on the Ukrainian battlefield, Russian Kalibr missiles, Orlan drones and Ka-52″ Alligator ” Used in “Helicopter?

So here’s a simple question for you: Which company is the leading manufacturer of the so-called “high-priority battlefield items” smuggled into Russia, which the Western coalition wants to sanction?

If you said Intel, go to the top of the class: The US semiconductor giant leads the group again this year, according to the sanctions team at the Kyiv School of Economics. After this there is China’s Huawei. Next come Analog Devices, AMD, Texas Instruments and IBM – all of them American.

Russian imports of microelectronics, wireless and satellite navigation systems and other critical parts subject to sanctions have approached pre-war levels with a monthly run rate of $900 million in the first nine months of this year, according to a forthcoming report from Kiev. Analytical Center of the School, KSE Institute.

All this indicates that, while Western sanctions imposed on Russia on February 24, 2022, had a temporary effect on a full-scale invasion, Moscow and its allies are making considerable progress in reconfiguring supply chains with the help of China, Hong Kong and the countries. Have been successful to some extent. Russia’s backyard, like Kazakhstan and NATO member Türkiye.

That in turn raises the question of whether, as the EU attempts to deliver a 12th package of sanctions against Russia in time for the leaders’ summit on Thursday, the bloc could offer another case study for the definition of madness. Has been who is often attributed. Albert Einstein: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

For Elena Rybakova, director of the International Program at the KSE Institute, the Western private sector must also be held accountable. Their products, they argue, should be required to be tracked along the entire value chain to their final destination – just as banks were forced to tighten anti-money laundering controls and customer checks after the 2008 crash. I went.

“Our policy is zero. “We put it on paper, but we don’t have any infrastructure for the private sector to comply or for us to check it,” Rybakova told POLITICO. “We need to get the private sector to implement it and enforce it.” need to.”

Intel responded to a request for comment, saying it has suspended all shipments to its allies Russia and Belarus and that it is complying with sanctions and export controls issued by the US and its allies against both countries.

The company said in a statement, “Although we do not always know nor can we control what products our customers create or what applications end users may develop, Intel does not endorse or tolerate our products. are being used to violate human rights.” “Where we become aware of a concern that Intel products are being used by a business partner in connection with human rights abuses, we will restrict or cease business with the third party until we have full confidence that That doesn’t mean Intel’s products aren’t being used to violate human rights.”

anecdotal evidence

The KSE Institute’s findings, in a systematic way, reveal the real conclusions of POLITICO’s own reporting this year: In our investigation, we showed how US-made sniper ammunition found its way into Russian rifles, and how China has established itself as a rival to Russia as a supplier of non-lethal, but militarily useful equipment.

As for Europe, although its companies may not be among the top manufacturers of critical technology sold to Russia, its industrial businesses are facing increasing scrutiny over their supplies of machinery and spare parts – often from Kazakhstan. Such as through third countries, which have seen a suspicious increase in imports. ,

This is where Europe has also fallen.

In imposing sanctions, it is a case of “one for all” – the bloc has jointly agreed and implemented measures affecting everything from energy to banking.

But enforcement is a matter for individual member states. Some people are involved in this program. Others, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, are openly sympathetic to Russia. And others, still, are controversial – such as when it emerged that the husband of flamboyant Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas owned a stake in a freight company that still did business in Russia.

Then there are neutral countries like Austria, which have historical ties to the Soviet military-industrial complex, which has left politicians and law enforcement with a huge blind spot.

This is important because, as independent researcher Kamil Galiev said in Politico, Russia today still retains an organizing principle from the early Soviet era that civilian industry “should be able to switch 100 percent to military production if necessary.” “

justice delayed

Despite evidence of widespread violations, only a small number of sanctions cases are being prosecuted by European law enforcement. Among them, German prosecutors have secured the arrest of a businessman suspected of supplying precision lathes to two Russian companies making sniper rifles.

But the wheels of justice turn slowly: The August arrest of Ulli S. – following German tradition prosecutors have not published his full name – following the initial imposition of Western sanctions over Russia’s annexation of Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014. Is related to.

By the time the suspect appeared in court, the press had settled on the matter and named DMG Mori – a Japanese-German joint venture – as the supplier. One customer was Kalashnikov, maker of the famous AK-47 rifle. The other was PromTechnology, which is sanctioned by the US and involved in Politico’s investigation of sniper bullets. Promtekhnologia makes the Orsis sniper rifle promoted by action movie actor Steven Seagal – now a Russian citizen – and used by President Vladimir Putin’s men in Ukraine.

DMG Mori, formerly known as Gildemeister, suspended sales to Russia after the full-scale invasion. But, because it has closed its operations in the country, it says it is no longer able to control its machines made there (although an internal investigation found they were being used for civilian purposes). . The German federal prosecutor did not respond to a request for comment.

real bad actor

It is not just by blocking imports into Russia that the sanctions are falling short of their stated intent.

Vladimir Putin’s ex-wife Lyudmila (left) and her new partner have spent cash on luxury property investments in Spain, Switzerland and France, a Politico investigation found. Yuri Kochetkov/EPA

Russians with close ties to Putin – and their money – continue to be more than welcome in Europe despite the death and destruction caused by his regime. His ex-wife, Lyudmila, and her new partner have spent the cash on luxury property investments in Spain, Switzerland and France, a Politico investigation earlier in the year found.

And when the European Council – the EU’s intergovernmental arm – imposes sanctions on Russian business leaders suspected of aiding and abetting the Putin regime, it often relies on shoddy evidence, making it easier to challenge decisions in court. , POLITICO also found.

Meanwhile, about 1,600 Western multinationals continue to do business in Russia. Those who had announced they would exit have struggled to do so, as Politico found when it investigated Western alcohol companies that said they had left Russia — only to find that for their liquor was still freely available. And some companies that stayed, like Danone and Carlsberg, have been shaken up by Putin and his cronies – a case of Russian roulette if ever there was one.

The EU clearly lacks the means or political will to isolate Russia economically, so the EU is sending its sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan on a mission to apply moral pressure on those countries , as he says diplomatically. This, “does not align” on the sanctions.

On high-priority battlefield technology, Sullivan told POLITICO’s EU Confidential podcast last month that the EU “has had limited success – but in an area that is absolutely critical to the defense of Ukraine.”

More broadly, he said: “Sanctions are a kind of slow puncture of the Russian economy. Perhaps not the blow that some had initially predicted, but… the tires are losing air and sooner or later the vehicle will become impossible to drive.

To be fair, O’Sullivan is not overstating the efficacy of sanctions. And ultimately he may be proven right.

But they will only be vindicated if Western governments do a better job of holding their own businesses accountable for stemming the flow of technology, equipment and spare parts that sustain Putin and his wars of aggression.

This will depend on whether they have the will to implement their decisions. And the evidence so far is that they don’t.

