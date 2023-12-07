Sanctions against Russia begin to take effect

Now that Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in a pitched war, his only chance of victory depends on defeating both Ukraine and its military backers. He is not counting only on the demoralization of the Ukrainian people and “Ukraine fatigue” on the West; He also believes that his own country has the capacity for a long and brutal war. Yet after nearly two years, in which Putin has largely succeeded in sparing most of his subjects from war, the effects of Western sanctions – as well as the conflict’s astronomical and rising human and monetary costs – are finally beginning to cause pain for Russians. Are. general public.

Immediately after the invasion of Ukraine early last year, when the United States, the European Union and other democratic nations moved to isolate Russia from global financial and trade networks, many Western commentators expected the country’s economy to quickly recover. It will falter, which will put pressure on Putin. withdraw. This has not happened. This year, average Russian income has increased, and the country’s GDP has increased by 2 percent. Unemployment is at record low. Although the budget deficit is rising, it is still manageable at 2 percent of GDP. High global oil prices have allowed Putin to avoid raising tariffs on exporters and imposing one-time windfall taxes on corporate profits, as well as raising taxes on individuals. Despite Western sanctions, Russia’s foreign-trade balance is still net positive, down from last year.

Uninsured “grey fleet” tankers circumvent the $60-a-barrel limit imposed by the West on sales of Russian oil, which India and China continue to grab by the millions. Moscow spends some of this revenue on so-called parallel markets, such as Turkey and the former Soviet Central Asian republics, from where many sanctioned goods and technologies are shipped to Russia.

However, over time, Russia faces isolation from the world’s wealthiest, most modern economies. The West’s sanctions are like heavy boots on the two tubes that sustain the Russian state and Russian society before 2022. One carries oil and gas revenues, which account for about half of the government’s budget, and the other brings imported goods to consumers and businesses. , and military planners desperately need it. It is impossible to stop the flow, but they are narrower.

Oil continues to bring in billions of dollars, but China and India buy Russian exports at significant discounts from the amounts paid by European buyers before the invasion. Income from the sale of natural gas to Russia has also declined. Almost all of state-owned energy company Gazprom’s pipes run west, and building new pipes takes years and huge amounts of money.

Before the war, Russia imported most of its key commodities, and parallel markets cannot compensate for the loss of supply from early 2022. Many necessities are more expensive, much is adulterated, and the quantity available is generally much less than before. War – enough to keep everyday operations going but not enough to stop the steady decline of the economy and society. Made-in-Russia “replacements” are falling short, and shortages and breakdowns are increasing throughout the economy, including products as diverse as tires, printing paper, airplane parts, and cellular towers. One of the more troubling shortages is that up to 65 percent of vital medicines are missing in some major cities. The Health Ministry has warned of a shortage of about 200 essential medicines.

Meanwhile, the direct consequences of Putin’s war and fiscal profligacy are becoming more apparent. The military campaign is draining the Kremlin’s reserves of money, supplies and men. Already about 40 percent of the government budget, defense outlays are set to double next year. With an estimated $300 billion of Russian sovereign funds frozen in the West, the Kremlin has been forced to withdraw $38 billion from the National Wealth Fund. This is one-fifth of the fund and 2 percent of the country’s GDP. When will Putin start raising taxes and printing bank notes?

To combat 7 percent inflation and shore up the ruble, which had fallen to a record low of 100 per US dollar at one point earlier this year, the central bank raised interest rates to 15 percent, boosting economic activity and It became disappointing. In a sign of stability, if not yet recession, economic growth next year is projected to fall to 1 percent, or half this year’s rate, due mostly to increased arms and ammunition production.

Making matters worse, Russian consumers may soon have trouble spending their money on their needs. With claims that Russia is fighting the Nazis in Ukraine, the Kremlin has revived another World War II saying: “All for the front, all for victory!” ,Vasyo dalya fronta, vasyo dalya pobedi!, This slogan is now being used to motivate Russian society to donate “humanitarian” parcels to troops in Ukraine, while inducing private enterprises to switch to war production. Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina has lamented the “inability” of domestic producers to meet consumer demand. For the first time since the 1990s, de facto price controls led to shortages of gasoline and diesel fuel in the late summer and early autumn, and major shortages and disruptions are certain to follow.

Nabiullina also warned of a “sharp reduction” in the labor force. The trillions of rubles the Kremlin is showering on the military-industrial complex cannot make up for the shortage of educated workers, as hundreds of thousands of people aged 18 to 30 have fled the country to avoid the draft.

Even more troubling is the shortage of soldiers: the seemingly inexhaustible pool of potential soldiers is now beginning to look shallow. Even though Putin sends more than an estimated 20,000 men each month to fight in Ukraine, he is desperate to avoid a general mobilization before the presidential elections next March – which is certainly unpopular. So it looks like he’s reaching the bottom of the barrel. The capture of prisoners of war in Ukraine began as a bizarre operation launched by the Wagner Group, the ostensibly private military company led by now-defunct former Putin close-turned-rebel Yevgeny Prigozhin, but it is now a Has become standard practice. Jailed women have also been forced into military service. The prison population has declined by an estimated 54,000 prisoners. Six months later, Putin has pardoned rapists and murderers in Ukraine, some of whom were serving life sentences.

Apparently there is still a shortage of troops, the authorities have started To Press -the gang The majority of the country’s estimated 2.8 million migrant workers are from Muslim countries in Central Asia. In the city of Moscow and the surrounding province of the same name – jurisdictions where at least 1 million Tajiks, Uzbeks and Kyrgyz now live – police have raided mosques after services, herding young people onto buses that took them to military-induction camps. Take them to the centres.

So far, Putin has subdued domestic opposition to his war through a combination of repression, shrewd politics, and monetary largesse. Criticizing the war—including calling it a war warinstead of this special military operations– The punishment is 15 years in jail. The Kremlin imposes high draft quotas on the poor, rural Russians, and ethnic minorities in the North Caucasus and Siberia; In the larger cities of central Russia, especially Moscow and St. Petersburg, it became easier for the sons of the oligarchs to escape military service. Soldiers who reach Ukraine are rewarded generously. Last July, the starting monthly salary of a mobilized reservist in Ukraine was 195,000 rubles ($2,200) – almost four times the national average income. Injury compensation is 3 million rubles ($34,000), and families of killed soldiers receive 5 million rubles ($54,600). These payments have cheered veterans, their families, and even entire villages, but they apparently haven’t inspired enough volunteers to replace the hundreds of thousands of soldiers killed or wounded in Putin’s war. Is.

Putin’s resort to recruiting prisoners and immigrants, many of whom are undocumented, is unlikely to have a political impact. But opposition among ethnic Russians is a completely different matter. Last month, the wives and mothers of united reservists held a rally demanding the return of their loved ones who have spent a year in the trenches. “People are tired [of the war]And [it is] Important [for the authorities] To demonstrate that nothing is endangering people’s normal lives,” the women wrote in a post. put’ domoy (“The Road Home”), a Telegram channel with 25,000 subscribers. “But we’re telling you, our friend: [your lives] Being threatened—and how! We have fucked a lot and you will too. Here and now we are building the foundation of social unity against indefinite mobilization.”

Although small and unbalanced, the Road Home movement signals more trouble for the Kremlin than the falling ruble or budget deficit. Wars of attrition are decided at least in part by morale on the home front as well as by advances and retreats on the battlefield.

In promoting his invasion of Ukraine, Putin repeatedly invoked memories of World War II, in which the Soviet people made unimaginable sacrifices, while also protecting most of its citizens from bad influences. But this will not always be true. Leon Trotsky, the communist revolutionary who led the Red Army to victory in the Russian Civil War a century ago, reportedly said, “You may not be interested in war, but the war has an interest in you.” Despite Putin’s efforts, the war in Ukraine is unlikely to leave the Russian people alone.

Source: www.theatlantic.com