San Jose mayor unveils 'scorecard' to track city's progress

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan unveiled the first iteration of the city’s “scorecard” to track progress in key areas, hoping it will serve as a model nationwide.

The San Jose City Council got its first taste Tuesday of Mahan’s Scorecard system and its focus areas: community safety, reducing unsheltered homelessness, cleaning up neighborhoods and poverty, attracting investment in jobs and housing. Mahan called the scorecard an MVP, or “minimum viable product” as it’s known in the tech world, with plans to track other city programs in the future. The initiative will move the government closer to being run like a software company, Mahan said.

“This is performance management. “Virtually any software company in the world does this, and increasingly any company or organization (does it),” Mahan said. “I think what the government is going to do in the future will be completely transparent… Where are we today? What are we doing to improve where we are today?”

Inspired by requests from community members, the scorecards are guided by a “North Star” data point, which Mahan said represents results in those focus areas. Dolan Beckel, chief of staff to the city manager, said some of the data reflected in the scorecard – such as the percentage of “north star” residents who feel safe in their neighborhood and the city – is collected through quarterly surveys of 800 residents.

Beckel said that as long as it is funded, a new group of 800 residents will be surveyed every quarter, adding data to the scorecard. All data collected in the scorecard is audited by the city’s external auditor, Beckel said.

“By the end of the year we’ll have (surveyed) 3,000 people, which is three times more than any other survey we use to make policy decisions,” Beckel said.

Only 29% of the 800 residents surveyed in the first round said they felt safe in the city, with homelessness the main factor. Only 24% of the residents surveyed feel that the city is clean. Mahan said he doesn’t expect results to change dramatically on a quarterly basis, but he would like to see the programs responsible for those results adjusted quickly based on feedback.

“As any CEO does with any board of directors … comes back every 90 days with updated data,” Mahan said.

The data point that stood out to many city leaders and members of the public was homelessness. For every family that finds housing after living on the streets, two more people become homeless, city data shows.

“It’s disappointing,” said Council Member Peter Ortiz. “These people are not just numbers.”

Deputy Mayor Rosemary Kamei said she found the data scorecards “interesting and informative.” However he said the city’s perceptions from the survey data did not match what he heard from residents.

“I’ve been going to a lot of community meetings… I can clearly see that people (in the city) are paying attention to some of the changes,” Kamei said. “We need to give it some time so people can see that, yes, they can come to the city and work in different areas. What else? it’s going to be great.”

Mahan has spent several years working in the tech industry, including selling his own startup. He said that in his experience so far in government, he has heard a lot of personal stories – all important things, he said, but once a quarter, he wants to have a conversation looking at performance data and the progress of funded projects.

“The data is flying out of our ears, that’s part of the problem…Once every 12 months we look at 1,000-page (budget) documents with thousands of data points, and it’s overwhelming,” Mahan said. “What we want to do is make it focused… make it smaller, and increase the frequency of interactions.”

