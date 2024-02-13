San Francisco Waymo arson sparks new debate over self-driving cars

By Hyunjoo Jin and Abhirup Roy

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – An experienced San Francisco cab driver may have avoided the intersection of Jackson Street and Grant Avenue in the heart of the city’s Chinatown on the first day of Chinese New Year.

In contrast, according to two witnesses, an autonomous Waymo robotaxi drove toward the intersection Saturday evening as crowds blocked the way from all sides and revelers set off fireworks. A few minutes later, some people from the crowd attacked the car and set it on fire.

“Most normal car drivers know they have to avoid Chinatown during the Lunar New Year holidays. Computers don’t understand this,” said Aaron Peskin, chairman of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, who has called for greater regulation of his own. Driving a car.

The incident highlighted both the limited decision-making capabilities of robotic cars and the hostility toward them for a number of reasons, such as concerns about safety, jobs being taken from human drivers, and a more generalized fear of artificial-intelligence. For officials and academicians.

Others in San Francisco, where such vehicles have become common, view the cars as safer than human drivers.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the Chinatown Waymo incident a “dangerous and devastating act of vandalism” and praised the city’s role as a testing ground for the development of self-driving cars.

“We are a city that is home to exciting, emerging technologies, like autonomous vehicles, that are changing the world,” Breed said.

The vehicle was destroyed Saturday by Waymo, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, following an incident last week in which another Waymo car hit a cyclist. In October, a self-driving vehicle made by GM-owned Cruise struck and dragged a pedestrian 20 feet (6 meters). California later suspended Cruise’s driverless testing license.

Waymo did not respond to questions Monday about why its driverless car, a Jaguar I-Pace crossover equipped with multiple cameras and sensors, drove into a crowded public event.

Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina professor who specializes in autonomous-vehicle law, said the episode raises a fair question about whether self-driving cars will be able to detect and navigate around areas crowded with pedestrians. Can or should be capable of.

He said, “I would be interested to hear from Waymo how its navigation accounts for these types of incidents.”

The company had previously described the vandalism as an isolated incident, but another Waymo rider told Reuters he rode a Waymo the next day amid another San Francisco crowd that fired fireworks at the car.

“Once he saw Waymo, he started pointing straight down at Waymo instead of up,” said Nathan Flurry, who recorded the scene. Flurry describes himself as a fan of Waymo.

‘Not that sophisticated’

After Saturday’s incident, Waymo videos spread on social media. One showed a fire truck en route to an emergency situation temporarily stuck behind a Waymo vehicle that failed to stop completely and allow it to pass.

A fire department spokesperson confirmed that the Waymo vehicle partially blocked the road.

San Francisco police are investigating a vandalism that occurred at Waymo on Saturday. The intentions of the attackers remained unclear.

Some observers saw the incident as a sign of growing resentment toward self-driving cars and other AI technology.

“We’re seeing people reach a tipping point about technology that they don’t want and that doesn’t make their lives better,” said Missy Cummings, director of the George Mason University Autonomy and Robotics Center and a former adviser to U.S. traffic safety regulators. It happens.”

City Supervisor Peskin said it may not be an “anti-tech thing” but a criminal mischief perpetrated by “a bunch of hooligans.”

Just before the attack on Waymo, the streets were largely empty of cars as pedestrians flocked to watch the fireworks. According to a Reuters witness, some vehicles turned or backed away after seeing the crowds.

A few vehicles passed through the intersection from time to time, as the crowd parted to let them pass. Michael Vandy, another witness, said the Waymo was attacked when it stopped near the crowd, with a few cars following behind it.

Soon, the crowd turned ugly: “Somebody in a white hoodie jumped on the hood of the car and literally, WWE-style, broke the windshield,” he said, referencing professional-wrestling.

This led to a melee, with people covering the car with graffiti, breaking its windows and shooting fireworks at it.

California state senator Dave Cortez, who is proposing legislation to give local governments more power to regulate self-driving cars, said the fact that the car drove into a crowded area during the fireworks , which highlights the shortcomings of the technology.

“What is becoming increasingly clear is that AV technology is not as sophisticated as the industry would like us to believe.”

