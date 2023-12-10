San Francisco native Devin Haney wins WBC belt in front of hometown crowd

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Devin Haney defeated Regis Prograis by unanimous decision in his division debut to win the WBC super welterweight title in his hometown on Saturday night.

Haney (31-0) remained undefeated with a slow but impressive victory over Progress in front of a packed crowd at San Francisco’s Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

All three judges scored the fight 120-107 in favor of Haney. Progress (29-2) lost for the first time since October 2019.

This was Haney’s first fight as a super welterweight after giving up his undisputed lightweight crown. After having trouble gaining weight at lightweight, Haney decided to move up.

The San Francisco native was booed loudly as he landed repeated hard left hands and several hard right hooks that made it difficult for Prograis to find any rhythm.

He dropped Prograis with a straight right hand in the third round.

Prograis was unable to avoid Haney’s repeated right hands to the head and suffered a small cut on his nose in the sixth round.

Prograis, who was criticized after a disappointing win over Danielito Zorrilla in June, picked up momentum in the latter rounds but it was not enough. Haney continued to attack Prograis and stunned the former champion with three consecutive hard right hooks in the ninth.

This win opens the door for Haney to now take part in bigger money fights. Rumors for his next fight also include Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

In the co-main event, Liam Paro defeated Montana Love by TKO in the sixth round to win the WBO Intercontinental Super Lightweight Championship. Paro dropped Love twice in the round with a left uppercut and a left to the head before the referee stopped the fight.

Also on the undercard, Japan’s Mio Yoshida won the women’s IBF bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over defending champion Ebony Bridges. Former Olympic champion Andy Cruz, in his second professional fight, defeated Jovanni Straffone by TKO in the third round to win the IBF and vacant WBA Continental Latin-American lightweight titles.

