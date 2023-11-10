San Francisco is trying to reverse its image of a declining city as host of the APEC trade summit

SAN FRANCISCO — World leaders, CEOs, protesters and thousands of others will soon descend on San Francisco for a global business summit that could give this shabby city a chance to transform its image as an economic powerhouse that is now in decline.

The annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit will be San Francisco’s largest international gathering since dignitaries gathered to sign the founding charter of the United Nations in 1945.

The summit opens on Saturday and runs through Friday, with 20,000 people expected. Of particular note this year is a planned conversation between President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit — their first direct interaction in a year filled with tensions between the world’s two largest economic powers. .

As host, San Francisco and city partners are polishing sidewalks, removing graffiti and moving homeless people indoors. Separately, Mayor London Breed is promoting pop-up shops, new destinations and restaurants in a city struggling to restore foot traffic after the pandemic.

Breed has repeatedly said that she wants summit attendees to return home with memories of a San Francisco that is safe, vibrant and open for business – not the image of squalor, crime and homelessness that is often portrayed in the media. Is visible in the coverage.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t have challenges like any other major city, but we think because we’re expecting thousands of press from all over the world, it gives them an opportunity to experience San Francisco,” he told The Associated. Will get a chance.” Press.

California Governor Gavin Newsom joined Breed on Thursday in pushing the state’s work to build a tree nursery near a homeless shelter and along Interstate 80. Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, said the project shows the city’s resilience.

He said, “I’m very excited to show it to 21 fancy foreign leaders from around the world — thousands of people who are going to come in and wonder what Fox News has been talking about all these years.” ,

As the summit approaches, Chinese state media have focused on talks such as Thursday’s meeting between US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

But a search of San Francisco on Douyin – the original Chinese version of TikTok – turned up dozens of videos of homeless people sleeping on the city’s streets.

In addition to world leaders, APEC finance ministers and the foreign press, the summit is also expected to include people protesting human rights abuses, authoritarian rule, the Israel-Hamas war and the fossil fuel industry.

Some critics complain that events like APEC prioritize corporate profits over ordinary people. APEC is a regional economic forum established in 1989 and has 21 member countries.

“I think using this as an Instagram moment to basically sell real estate in the city is pretty reprehensible,” said Carl Kramer, campaign co-director of the San Francisco Living Wage Coalition.

The pandemic decimated the city’s main economic drivers of tourism and technology. Major retailers closed downtown outlets last summer, leaving more storefronts vacant in a district that was once bustling with tourists and office workers. Businesses complained of vandalism, shoplifting, vandalism and unresponsive police.

However, San Francisco boosters say the “doom-loop” narrative is not only unfair but false.

San Francisco tech public relations firm LaunchSquad was hired with private summit funding to pitch reporters straight to the record-setting stories. And a civic business group co-chaired by the chairman of the San Francisco Giants launched a $4 million marketing campaign promoting the city as a place for creative dreamers.

Kenya-based PR CEO Gilbert Manirakiza was one of those interviewed through LaunchSquad to share his experiences in the city during a conference last month. He said a person processing his visa warned him to be careful. But he loved his trip, seeing the Golden Gate Bridge, walking to Chinatown for a late-night meal and taking the robo-taxi back to his hotel.

“The general theme there was, ‘I can dream anything and somehow make it happen,’” he said.

San Francisco promoters point to furniture giant IKEA, which opened in a troubled downtown block in August, and the city’s budding AI industry. They also announce the arrival of high-end global restaurant chain, Choto Mate, now serving Japanese-Peruvian cuisine on a spectacular rooftop terrace above the former Macy’s store.

Choto Matte founder Kurt Zedeser said it received 3,000 reservation requests within the first half-hour of its opening last month. “It shows that San Francisco is not dead,” he said, adding that he believes “there’s an appetite for things to change” despite negative media narratives.

But Azalina Yusop says no amount of positive press will fill her 32-seat Malaysian restaurant in the Tenderloin district, an area filled with children like her and immigrants, as well as drugs and homelessness. He said diners often cancel reservations once they find out the location.

Usopp, an entrepreneur recommended by public relations firm LaunchSquad, started Azalina last year with the hope of helping transform the neighborhood. In addition to serving high-end, four-course dinners, she provides highly subsidized meals for neighborhood children and weekend cooking classes.

But when she gets there each day she already sees more unfamiliar homeless residents camping near her restaurant, presumably pushed out of their regular downtown spots before the peak.

“So I’m already a little nervous. People just come inside the restaurant, we can’t close the door, they throw tantrums. A man had a knife. We called 911 and they didn’t come,” Usopp said of police.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, said she fears a repeat of what happened when San Francisco hosted the 2016 Super Bowl. Then, people were moved out of the shelter lines to make way for those who typically live in the city and had to relocate.

“It’s very difficult out there,” she said. “People want to get off the streets, but not everyone has the ability to do that.”

The city is not opening a special homeless shelter specifically for the summit. However, a group shelter opens Friday and will have about 300 new beds available this month and next, said Emily Cohen of the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

Meanwhile, city boosters see grounds for optimism.

This month, Air China resumed direct flights between San Francisco and Beijing after suspending flights just before the pandemic.

Tourism from Asia, and especially China, boosts San Francisco’s Chinatown, says Malcolm Yeung, executive director of the Chinatown Community Development Center. He hopes the city will facilitate tours into the neighborhood and use the summit to announce that Chinatown is back along with the city’s other vibrant Asian American business communities.

“APEC is really the moment to say, ‘Hey, we’re open for business, we’re open for business, Asia,’” he said.

Associated Press journalists Heaven Daly in San Francisco and Huizhong Wu in Bangkok contributed to this report.

