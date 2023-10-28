San Diego ranks as the most expensive US city, with LA and Santa Barbara in the top five

A new report may reveal a new reason why California is called the Golden State.

San Diego was ranked as the nation’s most expensive city to live in, followed by Los Angeles on US News & World Report’s 2023-2024 list.

The city earned the designation through several metrics, including its inflation rate and cost of gas. The report also considered the cost of living from annual housing costs, average gross rent and high fees associated with homeownership.

The report noted that home prices are higher than the national average sales price and said that many people in San Diego’s downtown area must pay homeowners’ association fees to live in housing complexes.

“Living in San Diego is not particularly affordable,” the report said. “San Diegans are willing to pay these higher prices, however, and the difference in cost of living is often referred to as the ‘sunshine tax’ or the price of enjoying a temperate climate year-round.”

Los Angeles was ranked the second most expensive city, followed by Honolulu and Miami. California actually holds seven of the top ten spots in the report and nearly half of the top 25. New York City, the most populous US city, earned 11th place.

According to the report, the cities that top the list require the most money to live comfortably.

What are the most expensive cities in America?

These are the 25 most expensive American cities according to US News & World Report. Click here for information on various attributes of each city, such as price and quality of life.

#1 – San Diego

#2 – Los Angeles

#3 – Honolulu

#4 – Miami

#5 – Santa Barbara, California.

#6 – San Francisco

#7 – Salinas, California.

#8 – Santa Rosa, California.

#9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico

#10 – Vallejo and Fairfield, California.

#11 – New York City

#12 – Boston

#13 – Seattle

#14 – San Jose, California.

#15 – Sacramento, California.

#16 – Denver

#17 – Stockton, California.

#18 – Washington, DC

#19 – Modesto, California

#20 – Fresno, California.

#21 – Portland

#22 – New Haven, Conn.

#23 – Boulder, Colo.

#24 – Trenton, NJ

#25 – Eugene, Ore.

Report ranks expensive cities on four indices

US News & World classifies each city’s ranking on the following indices:

Quality of Life Index – 36%

Price Index – 23%

Desirability Index – 22%

Job Market Index – 19%

