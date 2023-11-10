San Diego –

San Diego is facing more than $1 billion in projected budget deficits over the next five years, which city officials are blaming on higher employee salaries, larger pension payouts and more spending on homelessness.

Other factors contributing to the deficit, which is part of a long-term budget document unveiled Thursday, include rising costs of vehicles, fuel, rent and lawsuit payments.

The 84-page document, called a five-year vision, also attributes the need for funding to the expiration of federal pandemic aid and the operation of new facilities opening in the city: five fire stations, three libraries and 34 parks.

But the main motivator is salary. Most urban workers have recently received raises of about 25 percent in three years. The city’s labor costs have increased by more than $111 million per year since 2021.

Additionally, the city’s spending on homelessness has increased from $29 million to $47 million during the current fiscal year.

The deficit cannot be attributed to declining revenues, as property, sales and hotel taxes are all expected to continue rising during the five-year period covered by the outlook – fiscal years 2025 to 2029.

The city’s annual revenue over those five fiscal years is projected to increase from $1.95 billion to more than $2.31 billion, an increase of 18.4 percent. City finance officials said inflation is playing a key role in both rising revenues and expenses.

City department heads will be asked to propose moderate spending cuts this winter, but finance officials said Thursday that larger changes will be needed to balance the future budget.

The outlook projects a deficit of $115.4 million in FY 2025, a gap of $233.4 million in FY 2026, a gap of $243.5 million in FY 2027, a gap of $258.3 million in FY 2028, and a gap of $227.3 million in FY 2029 . Estimated losses total $1.08 billion.

And an economic downturn, even a mild one, could increase them substantially, officials said.

Finance officials insist that the city could save about $50 million annually by canceling plans to spend $25 million per year on infrastructure projects and increasing the city’s reserves to the recommended level. Is.

It is also expected that the city will begin collecting approximately $80 million per year in fiscal year 2026 from single-family homes that would be required to begin paying the city for trash pickup if a successful 2022 ballot measure.

That money is not included in the outlook because the exact amount of revenue will not be determined until a consultant studies the issue.

San Diego officials are also lobbying the city’s pension board to consider reducing its roughly $450 million annual pension payout by $100 million by recalculating how quickly its $3 billion pension debt can be paid off. should be done.

Other potential incentives include a new ambulance model the city is launching that could generate millions in revenue, and Measure C, a hotel tax increase — now tied up in the courts — that would raise $35 a year for homelessness efforts. Can get million.

Additionally, city officials have begun exploring a ballot measure that could allow the city to implement a local one-cent sales tax surcharge that could generate $400 million per year.

Although those potential revenues are not calculated in the numbers, city finance officials warn that many potential costs are also missing.

These include plans to convert the city’s vehicle fleet to electric only, implementing a new library master plan that calls for more branches and efforts to boost road construction.

Additionally, the outlook does not include any additional spending on the city’s plans to boost climate resiliency, rebuild City Hall or upgrade the city’s aging sidewalks and streetlights.

Officials said that while spending on homelessness is increasing, the severity of the problem makes it likely that even more money will be spent in the coming years.

However, the outlook includes an additional 3.05 percent wage increase for city employees when their existing labor contracts expire.

It also includes an annual savings of $10.8 million due to a reduction in how much the city would have to pay to cover health care for workers who retired before 2005.

While the outlook projects city revenues to continue to grow, growth of some revenue streams is expected to slow.

Sales tax revenues have increased since the peak of the pandemic due to increased demand and inflation, but city officials say many consumers have slowed their spending in recent months. The city’s sales tax revenues are projected to grow only 3.4 percent in fiscal year 2025.

Property taxes, which surged earlier in the pandemic due to higher sales volumes and rising prices, also are slowing as higher interest rates discourage sales and make it harder for buyers to get financing.

And some city revenue sources are actually shrinking. Cannabis tax revenues continue to decline as other cities open dispensaries to compete with the two dozen in San Diego. And as more people turn to online streaming services, cable franchise fees continue to decline.

The City Council Budget Committee is scheduled to discuss the five-year vision at its next meeting on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.

