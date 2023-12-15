San Cal Business Finance Group inks deal to acquire Bakersfield lender
San Cal Business Finance Group — a Fresno-based lender — announced this week that it is merging with Bakersfield-based Mid State Development Corp.
The acquisition is pending approval from the US Small Business Administration.
big picture: Both organizations provide loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration by issuing debentures with terms of 10 to 25 years that are secured by a second trust deed.
- Mid State Development Corp.’s loan value is more than $71 million, while San Cal Business Finance Group’s loan value is double that at $160.7 million.
- Mid-State President Keith Brice will retire after the acquisition is completed, but the rest of the organization’s staff will remain employees.
- This is the second recent acquisition by San Cal Business Finance Group, following its merger with Coastal Business Finance last month.
- Frank Gallegos, CEO of San Cal Business Finance Group, will lead the merged company.
What they are saying: Dan Golic, director of the Fresno Small Business Association, said in a statement that the merger will create more opportunities for small businesses in the valley.
- “The merger ensures that local businesses will now have direct access to many Small Business Administration programs through a regional CDC located within the community,” Golick said.
- Gallegos said the lender will launch a micro-loan program to help communities that are not served by any organization.
- “The new loan fund will be a fully privately funded revolving loan fund for existing Bakersfield small businesses,” Gallegos said. “Loans will range from $10,000 to $25,000 and can be used for equipment, working capital (or) inventory. “We plan to hire local college interns to help work with customers through the loan process.”
Source: www.bing.com