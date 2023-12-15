San Cal Business Finance Group inks deal to acquire Bakersfield lender

San Cal Business Finance Group — a Fresno-based lender — announced this week that it is merging with Bakersfield-based Mid State Development Corp.

The acquisition is pending approval from the US Small Business Administration.

big picture: Both organizations provide loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration by issuing debentures with terms of 10 to 25 years that are secured by a second trust deed.

Mid State Development Corp.’s loan value is more than $71 million, while San Cal Business Finance Group’s loan value is double that at $160.7 million.

Mid-State President Keith Brice will retire after the acquisition is completed, but the rest of the organization’s staff will remain employees.

This is the second recent acquisition by San Cal Business Finance Group, following its merger with Coastal Business Finance last month.

Frank Gallegos, CEO of San Cal Business Finance Group, will lead the merged company.

What they are saying: Dan Golic, director of the Fresno Small Business Association, said in a statement that the merger will create more opportunities for small businesses in the valley.

“The merger ensures that local businesses will now have direct access to many Small Business Administration programs through a regional CDC located within the community,” Golick said.

Gallegos said the lender will launch a micro-loan program to help communities that are not served by any organization.

“The new loan fund will be a fully privately funded revolving loan fund for existing Bakersfield small businesses,” Gallegos said. “Loans will range from $10,000 to $25,000 and can be used for equipment, working capital (or) inventory. “We plan to hire local college interns to help work with customers through the loan process.”

