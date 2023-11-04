Samsung’s powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrade confirmed

The recent Galaxy S24 leak has revealed that Samsung is making some important changes to its flagship smartphones. But new information reinforces fears that the company will roll back one of its most divisive changes to the Galaxy S family.

Barcelona, ​​Spain – February 27: Back cameras of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra during the first day , [+] Mobile World Congress 2023 in Fira Barcelona held in Barcelona, ​​Spain on February 27, 2023. (Photo by Joan Cros Garcia – Corbis/Getty Images) getty images

Multiple leaks have revealed that Samsung will be offering a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets across the range. With Exynos chipsets considered less efficient, offering less power, many Samsung fans will have little choice but to buy handsets running lesser systems on the chip.

Unlike previous years, the current Galaxy S23 family is running exclusively on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This option was widely welcomed by the community accustomed to the previous split portfolio – this problem was exacerbated as each sector had an exclusive option so there was no option to overpay for preferred silicon.

With the launch of the Exynos 2400 last month, Samsung was widely expected to use its own silicon in the Galaxy S24 hardware. That view has been tacitly confirmed by Qualcomm.

During Qualcomm’s earnings call, CEO Cristiano Amon revealed that the company will take majority market share in Galaxy S24 devices. Given that the 2023 Galaxy S23 has handed a 100 percent stake to Qualcomm, it’s clear that Samsung will again split its handsets between silicon.

There is good news for those looking for ultimate power. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra will only be available with Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. People in the community buying for power – top specifications can rest assured knowing that the S24 Ultra will come with the chip they want.

As far as the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are concerned, the community is waiting to see which option of the two they will be offered.

Several key features are returning to the Galaxy S4 Ultra, with Samsung recently certifying the S-Pen stylus. The S24 family is also expected to be the first Samsung smartphones to come with satellite communications as standard.

In the past few years, Samsung has launched its new Galaxy S handsets in the week before Mobile World Congress in February. 2024 may vary, with many discussions pointing to a mid-January release date for the latest flagship.

