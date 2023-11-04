Samsung’s powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrade confirmed

November 4, 2023
Android Headlines: Important Pixel 8 leak, OnePlus Buds Pro 2R launch, Galaxy S23 FE leak


The recent Galaxy S24 leak has revealed that Samsung is making some important changes to its flagship smartphones. But new information reinforces fears that the company will roll back one of its most divisive changes to the Galaxy S family.

Multiple leaks have revealed that Samsung will be offering a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets across the range. With Exynos chipsets considered less efficient, offering less power, many Samsung fans will have little choice but to buy handsets running lesser systems on the chip.

Unlike previous years, the current Galaxy S23 family is running exclusively on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This option was widely welcomed by the community accustomed to the previous split portfolio – this problem was exacerbated as each sector had an exclusive option so there was no option to overpay for preferred silicon.

With the launch of the Exynos 2400 last month, Samsung was widely expected to use its own silicon in the Galaxy S24 hardware. That view has been tacitly confirmed by Qualcomm.

During Qualcomm’s earnings call, CEO Cristiano Amon revealed that the company will take majority market share in Galaxy S24 devices. Given that the 2023 Galaxy S23 has handed a 100 percent stake to Qualcomm, it’s clear that Samsung will again split its handsets between silicon.

There is good news for those looking for ultimate power. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra will only be available with Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. People in the community buying for power – top specifications can rest assured knowing that the S24 Ultra will come with the chip they want.

As far as the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are concerned, the community is waiting to see which option of the two they will be offered.

Several key features are returning to the Galaxy S4 Ultra, with Samsung recently certifying the S-Pen stylus. The S24 family is also expected to be the first Samsung smartphones to come with satellite communications as standard.

In the past few years, Samsung has launched its new Galaxy S handsets in the week before Mobile World Congress in February. 2024 may vary, with many discussions pointing to a mid-January release date for the latest flagship.

Now read the latest smartphone headlines in Forbes’ weekly Android news digest…

Source: www.forbes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Jamaican entrepreneur Mary Gill narrows the equity gap for minority-owned businesses in Florida

November 4, 2023
I wish I knew before investing in REITs

Realty Income: Catch the falling knife again? This time you need an exit plan

November 4, 2023

You may have missed

Jamaican entrepreneur Mary Gill narrows the equity gap for minority-owned businesses in Florida

November 4, 2023
I wish I knew before investing in REITs

Realty Income: Catch the falling knife again? This time you need an exit plan

November 4, 2023
Android Headlines: Important Pixel 8 leak, OnePlus Buds Pro 2R launch, Galaxy S23 FE leak

Samsung’s powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrade confirmed

November 4, 2023
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé helped promote live events that aren’t slowing down

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé helped promote live events that aren’t slowing down

November 4, 2023

MLB free agency: Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger, Eduardo Rodriguez, options, more on the market after opt-outs

November 4, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

US officials, lawmakers express support for expanding Africa trade program

November 4, 2023