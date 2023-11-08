Samsung unveils its generic AI model Samsung Gauss

Samsung publicly unveiled its own generative AI model, called Samsung Gauss, on Wednesday for the first time.

The South Korean tech giant’s generative AI model is named after the famous mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, who founded the normal distribution theory, popularly known as the Bell Curve.

“The name reflects Samsung’s ultimate vision for the models, which is to harness the power of AI to improve the lives of consumers everywhere by drawing from world events and knowledge,” the company said during the Samsung AI Forum. Annual AI forum hosted by Samsung Research and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology in Seoul since 2017 for experts and academics.

Samsung said the model, which was developed by its research arm Samsung Research, was currently being used on employee productivity within the company, but would be expanded into product applications in the future.

Samsung Gauss includes Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image.

According to the tech giant, Language is a generative language model designed to increase work efficiency by helping with tasks like composing emails, summarizing and translating documents, Samsung said, and smart device control when applied to products. Can also enhance consumer experience by providing. , The model includes various models to implement in the cloud and on devices.

The code and coding assistant called Code.ai is designed for companies’ in-house software development. It allows developers to code easily and quickly and supports tasks such as code description and test case generation through an interactive interface, Samsung said.

The tech giant said Image meanwhile can easily generate and edit images, allowing for style changes, additions and converting low-resolution images to high-resolution ones.

These models can be applied to devices to protect consumers’ personal information, while Samsung was also working to ensure safe AI use through its AI Red Team that oversees data collection, AI model development, service deployment. Investigates security and privacy issues that may arise during. , and through the results generated.

