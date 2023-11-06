Samsung to take on Apple with ambitious AI-powered Galaxy S24 series goals

Robert Triggs/Android Authority

Samsung has set a target shipment volume of 35 million units for the Galaxy S24, the highest in recent years.

To achieve this, the company is relying on the AI ​​capabilities of the Galaxy S24, with on-device Generator AI technology expected to be used across core smartphone functions like photos, messages, and voice recognition.

The company may partner with Microsoft or Google to integrate ChatGPT or Bard into their flagship devices.

As 2023 draws to a close, all eyes are on the next generation of Android flagships that will arrive in early 2024. The Galaxy S24 series is set to move forward with a number of upgrades over its predecessors. And Samsung is setting ambitious goals for itself, promising an AI-focused Galaxy phone experience that’s more like the iPhone.

According to a report by korea daily, Samsung has set a target shipment volume of 35 million units for the Galaxy S24 series. This is an increase of more than 10% from the Galaxy S23 series (31 million units) and also more than the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series before it.

To achieve its goal, Samsung is said to be working hard on the AI ​​capabilities of the Galaxy S24. The company wants to adopt on-device generative AI technology into core smartphone functions like photos, messages, and voice recognition. Samsung is also said to be considering plans to integrate ChatGPT or Google Bard into the phone.

This all confirms previous reports that mentioned that Samsung was working on introducing on-device generative AI experiences.

Samsung is aiming high for its foldables, too. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on track to reach its production target of 10 million units. The initial target set for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to be 8.2 million units, but we can expect to see revisions depending on how the market evolves in the coming months. Samsung’s ultimate goal is to sell one of the three flagships as a foldable and establish foldables as the next form factor, and it is moving toward that goal.

