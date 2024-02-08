Samsung teases serious new feature boost for Galaxy S23 users

Barcelona, ​​Spain – March 2: The Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top-range smartphone of the new S23 series , [+] The smartphone is being showcased by Samsung during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Joan Cros/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

If you’re planning to take advantage of one of Samsung’s many Galaxy S24 deals, or even if you’re attracted to Google’s surprise sale for the Pixel 8, hold on. Galaxy S23 Ultra could be a better option.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S24, it also promised that some of the phone’s AI features would filter into handsets launching in 2023. Now, according to screenshots of the Galaxy S23 page on the Samsung website (via Mishal Rehman and Tarun Vats on x/Twitter), we know what features are coming to last year’s Samsung handsets.

they include; Live Translate, which provides real-time translation of phone calls, and Circle to Search, which lets users highlight and search for objects in a picture by scribbling or circling them. Also making its mark is Note Assist, which automatically formats, summarizes, translates, and corrects spelling for notes. Finally, AI-powered image creation and editing features will come to the Galaxy S23 through Photo Assist.

These are some of the key Galaxy AI skills from Samsung. Circle to Search has been heavily advertised by Google and Samsung as a next-generation feature, while generative picture editing is an AI addition to the S23.

I’m sure Samsung plans to develop more AI features into the S24 range, but right now the S23—especially the S23 Ultra—is a great value phone. It now has next-generation AI features (with the possibility of more to come), an excellent camera, three years of OS updates and four years of security patches left, and, most importantly, it’s comparatively is cheap.

The S23 range isn’t available to buy directly from Samsung right now, but on Amazon, the 256GB model of the S23 Ultra costs $895. While an unlocked S24 Ultra is selling for $1319.99 on Amazon and $1299.99 on Samsung’s website. That’s about a 47% difference in price between the two phones, which aren’t that much of a difference.

Where it gets more complicated is trade-related deals. Samsung will give you the most money for your old phone compared to other retailers. Best Buy is offering $295 for your old iPhone 13 Pro Max (a realistic phone to trade in) when purchasing the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while Samsung will give you $500 for the same handset.

However, you cannot take advantage of Samsung’s high trade-in prices as all Galaxy S23 models are out of stock on Samsung’s website. So if you have a new Apple phone, you can get a good price for it and therefore get a much cheaper Galaxy S24.

An important point is software support. The S23’s remaining four years of security patches don’t match the S24’s seven years of support, a recent policy that Samsung announced when it launched its latest phone. There’s a possibility that Samsung will reconsider this policy and retroactively roll out a few more years of Android updates for older Galaxy phones, but you shouldn’t count on that being a remote possibility when buying a new handset.

keeping up with the times

The addition of generic AI-powered capabilities to smartphones, along with industry-wide standards for longer-term software support, may well change how we buy handsets in the near future. If both the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 keep getting new AI features during their seven-year support, as Google does with its feature drop program, the new phones will lose their allure.

Not entirely, hardware advancements in the battery and camera department will always be important. But knowing that your phone will not only remain updated but also state-of-the-art takes away some of the shine of a recently launched handset. This is why major players in generative AI like Google, Samsung, and Microsoft are considering paywalls for their chatbots. With this technology being expensive to develop and run, these companies need new and stable revenue streams.

