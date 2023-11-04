Samsung T9 SSD review: the next generation of portable storage

New Samsung T9 Portable SSD

The latest addition to Samsung’s portable SSD lineup is the T9 with a ton of drop protection and new speed improvements – at least for some users.

The Samsung T9 Portable SSD is launched with a black rubber exterior and a compact size to carry anywhere. It’s faster, beating the T7 SSD in some situations, and boasts three-meter drop protection and IP65 resistance.

Samsung T9 SSD review: Best of both worlds

The T9’s predecessor, Samsung’s T7, came in several different flavors.

Samsung T5 SSD (top), T7 (middle), and T9 (bottom)

You could opt for the T7 Touch which was a fingerprint-protected model that helped secure your data with biometrics. Perhaps you value durability most and might choose the T7 Shield with a rubberized outer coating.

If none of those were for you, there was definitely the vanilla T7 which had a smooth anodized metal body at the most affordable price.

Samsung T7 Shield (left) vs T9 (right)

When releasing the T9, Samsung decided to drop the other styles and launch the base T9 with a rugged exterior similar to the T7 Shield. There is no bare aluminum version nor fingerprint-protected version.

Hey, Samsung is not launching the T9 in any color. The black color we tested is the only color option here at launch.

holding the samsung t9

This is a bit of a problem with the black color making its dusty allure even more apparent. While the T7 Shield had a smooth rubber exterior, the T9 is textured.

The texture adds even more grip but makes dust stick like crazy. It took twice as long to shoot the embedded video just trying to keep all the little pieces of dust off the drive.

If there were color options, the dust probably wouldn’t be as noticeable, as with red or blue.

Samsung T9 USB-C port

Otherwise, there’s a USB-C port on one end of the SSD, here upgraded to T9, and a mini LED status light. The other end is solid and matte black with some regulatory printing.

Samsung USB-C to USB-A Cable

In the box, Samsung includes both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables.

Samsung T9 SSD review: Testing those new speeds

With its USB-C port, the Samsung T9 SSD works with all types of devices. Connect it to your Mac, PC, Android phone, iPad, or even the new iPhone 15.

It comes pre-formatted as an exFAT drive, although you can reformat it to another one if you prefer. Often, we will reformat ours as APFS, especially if using it as a Time Machine backup.

Samsung T9 SSD connected to iPad Mini

For testing, we left it stock with ExFAT formatting and applied no password or encryption to the data. All testing was conducted on our M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Samsung says the new drive uses USB 3.2 2×2 with offered speeds of up to 2000Mbps. We tried several different file transfers and tried them on both the T9 and the older T7.

We started with a 1.44GB file – the latest episode of the HomeKit Insider Podcast – and it took two and a half seconds to complete on both drives.

We then took things further by moving to a 6.78 GB movie file. This time it took 7.86 seconds on T9 and T7 was almost the same.

Transferring a Large File to Samsung T9 SSD

To finish things off, we moved to a much larger 162GB compressed folder. This took seven minutes and 28 seconds on the T7 but only two minutes and 55 seconds on the T9.

This raises the question as to why T7 was starting out as fast as it was, but became much slower when we reached larger files.

Although it is complicated, the Mac does not fully support 20 gigabit per second throughput over USB 3.2 2×2, so the speed in T9 on the Mac is largely coming from the larger cache.

However, once you get above about 225GB transfer size, the T9 will start to slow down as the cache fills, and it will hit slow TLC flash media.

The T9 has about 170GB of cache while the older T7 has 50GB of cache. Any file within that 225GB or less will transfer at the best possible speed which varies depending on whether there are lots of small files, or one large file, on the T9.

In use, the T7’s speed is similar to the T9 on a Mac until its 50 GB cache is full.

Samsung T9 SSD connected to MacBook Pro

To give you an understanding, imagine that a one gallon tank is filling and draining water at the same time. But it is filling faster than it is drying.

Once the tank is full, it can refill at the same rate that water is draining. This is largely how it works with file transfers.

At first, the data may fly by, but once the tank fills up – or the cache fills up – it has to slow down. In the case of T9, it will have to be dropped to slower TLC media.

Samsung T9 SSD connected to MacBook Pro

If you only transfer small files, 50 GB or less, there will be no speed advantage over the T9. You can also get a more affordable T7.

For users who are regularly transferring files larger than 50GB, the T9 will see a speed advantage. But this will also be limited for large files.

Samsung T9 compared to MacBook display

When or if Apple fully supports USB 3.2 2×2, the T9 will have big benefits.

Samsung T9 SSD review: Should you buy the latest SSD?

Historically, we’ve been users of Samsung’s T-series of portable SSDs for years and are excited about the new T9. With our video production, we’re often transferring large files that exceed the T7’s 50GB cache.

We may not have been able to see the full speed the T9 could deliver, but it was undeniably faster than our T7 and many of the other SSDs in our kit.

Samsung T9 linked to iPhone 15 Pro Max

It would be great to see new color options or even an all-metal version for those who don’t need or want a rubber exterior. If it were all metal, we’d consider sticking it to the back of our iPhone 15 Pro with MagSafe and using it for portable filming.

As always, the Samsung T9 SSD is fast, reliable, and a solid addition to any gear bag. It comes with two cables in the box and comes in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB configurations with a five-year warranty.

Samsung T9 SSD Box

Samsung T9 SSD review: Pros

Compact, sturdy design

Speed ​​improvements, with asterisk

affordable

Samsung T9 SSD review: Cons

collects dust

Mac still doesn’t fully support USB 3.2 2×2

No color or style options at launch

Rating: 4 out of 5

This would be 5 out of 5 if Apple fully supported USB 3.2 2×2 and Mac users could get even more performance from this drive. For now, the T7 Shield is a good enough option to save some money if you have smaller file sizes.

Where to buy Samsung T9 SSD

The Samsung T9 SSD is available from Amazon starting at $129.99.

Source: appleinsider.com