Samsung leaker reveals three new Galaxy S24 colors

Some of the biggest changes to Samsung’s Galaxy S24 handset have been leaked, but there are still some surprises to be revealed.

The main colors of the Samsung Galaxy S23 on display (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Reliable smartphone leaker Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants has reported on both standard and exclusive online colors planned for Samsung’s next flagship. Galaxy S24 colors that will be available through retailers There will be black, brown, purple and yellow. online special colorPresumably straight from Samsung’s website, there will be orange, light blue and light green.

Current retail Galaxy S23 handsets are available in black, cream, green, and lavender colors; Grey, green, light blue and red available online.

Henry Ford-esque black remains the main choice for the Galaxy S24. The gray promotion will be closest to the white/silver option in order to be more widely available; Black and white are generally considered to be the two most popular color options for smartphones. Bringing these two in normal retail colors is a good decision.

These colors will be one of the key ways the S24 family will stand out from the S23, given that the design of next year’s flagships is expected to closely follow the 2023 flagships; The three main lenses on the back of the handset are expected to be separate and the square design will remain.

What will change, at least for some regions, is the return of Samsung’s Exynos chipsets. The Galaxy S23 family was powered exclusively by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset, a decision widely welcomed by the community due to its high performance. Depending on the retail region, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come with a mix of Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Samsung is expected to launch three new Galaxy S handsets in early 2024.

