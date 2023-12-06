Samsung introduces surprise free offer for Galaxy S23 owners

Barcelona, ​​Spain – March 2: Details of the camera of the latest top-range Galaxy S23 Ultra , [+] Samsung’s smartphone, which is equipped with 4 lenses ranging from 10MP to 200MP, is being showcased during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Joan Cros/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Samsung may be preparing for a surprise early launch of the Galaxy S24, but those who already own a Samsung handset – including the Galaxy S23 – can now get a free 12-month subscription to Disney Plus.

This offer comes from the little-known Samsung Boost rewards program (spotted by Android Authority) and is surprisingly generous, offering Galaxy users a year-long subscription to the streaming service. When it comes to smartphone freebies, this is a better offer than what you’ll usually get for a subscription service that’s free for a few months. It is also available to a large number of Galaxy owners.

Those who have Samsung phones of Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy S22 series can claim this offer. The full list includes many current and older Samsung handsets, see eligible devices below. The only problem is that it is only available to people living in the UK or Ireland.

To claim the offer go to the Samsung Boost site and scan the QR code, which will then show what discounts and freebies are available. Sign-in with your Samsung account or through your device, and you’ll be given a promo code for Disney Plus.

It looks like you’ll have to claim the subscription by clicking a Samsung-generated link instead of inputting a code during the payment process on Disney’s site. This offer is only for the standard 1080p tier, not the premium option, which streams content at 4K.

Samsung is offering small subscriptions to services like Xbox Game Pass, YouTube Premium, and Adobe Lightroom. The Disney Plus offer lasts longer in general, which is why it’s worth claiming. It’s also a solid deal, offering most Samsung owners no financial issues.

Add a note to your calendar

If you don’t plan to continue your Disney Plus subscription after the trial period, make sure you put a note in your calendar to cancel it – otherwise you’ll be automatically charged the full fee. You can cancel your subscription in the Account Settings section of the Disney Plus app.

If you forget and you’re charged the full fee, Disney says it can refund your subscription “under certain circumstances.” This is probably intentionally vague as it is at the company’s discretion. But when I forgot to cancel the free trial for other services, I was always offered a refund after contacting the company, so it’s worth a try.

The Samsung Boost scheme was launched in 2021. It initially offered discounted subscriptions to many of the same services that are available now, such as Google Play Pass and YouTube Premium. Disney Plus is a new addition and the longest free trial available at the moment. It’s also direct competition to Apple’s offer of three months of free Apple TV Plus for iPhone buyers, which the company cut from 12 months when it first launched in 2019.