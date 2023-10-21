Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review: One of the best Android tablets money can buy

The iPad has long dominated the tablet world, but the winds are changing. Samsung’s market share is projected to grow from 7.3 percent in 2012 to an impressive 20.6 percent in 2023. Apple still leads at 37 percent, but the figures show its competition is growing – and Samsung is quite the manufacturer preparing to snap at its heels.

That’s because Samsung is one of the few Android tablet manufacturers that produces high-end, beautifully designed tablets that can actually hold their own against the sleek and powerful might of the iPad. The Galaxy Tab S9 range (there’s also larger, more expensive S9+ and S9 Ultra models available), is the latest generation of Samsung’s premium Android tablet efforts, and there’s a lot to like.

The Tab S9 has a beautifully slim build, plenty of power, a great screen (AMOLED, a first for the entry-model range) and all the features the included S Pen offers. In short, this is one of the best premium Android tablets, and, from my experience during testing I think it’s one of the best tablets overall.

If you want power, design and features packed into a compact form factor that’s not as huge as, say, the larger Tab S9 Ultra, then the Tab S9 should definitely be near or at the top of your shortlist – if you’re willing to pay. That’s a relatively hefty $799/£799 asking price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Editor’s Choice

One of the best tablets money can buy, the Tab S9 gets practically everything right. Its stunning AMOLED screen is big enough to enjoy content, but small enough for easy portability. With the creative powers of the bundled S Pen and its quality speaker, this is a premium tablet that those with a reasonable budget should definitely consider.

Pros

stunning, bright, colorful screen

Beautiful slim, but durable construction

Loud, crisp, spatial quad-speaker setup

The S Pen offers lots of extra functionality for creatives

All day battery life and plenty of power

Shortcoming

expensive

No backwards compatibility with Tab S8 keyboard dock

design

The Galaxy Tab S9 appears to be very similar to its predecessor, the Tab S8. This is not a bad thing. Extremely thin and light, it feels every bit as premium and luxurious as an iPad, giving off a very sturdy feel, despite its thin profile.

Even better, it also has the honor of being Samsung’s first water and dust resistant tablet, with an IP68 rating providing peace of mind for those who have overly curious cats and/or small children at home. Having lost a few electronic items over the years due to carelessly dropped glasses, this extra layer of protection is a very welcome bonus.

Elsewhere, you’ll find the usual volume and power buttons, a USB-C port, four excellent stereo speakers (more on them later), a front-facing selfie cam, and a rear camera cut-out. The latter may disappoint some prospective owners for a number of reasons.

For starters, the Tab S9 ditches the S8’s ultrawide camera, so it only has one on the back. Personally, I’m not bothered at all, given that the only tablet camera I use is the selfie camera for video calls.

However, another annoying disadvantage is that the distinct camera cut-out contributes to the fact that the Tab S9 isn’t backwards compatible with Tab S8 accessories like the keyboard dock, which is a bummer if you own an S8 and are upgrading. Want it seems incredibly useless. , Granted, both of these issues won’t affect most readers, but if you’re in the area, it’s important to be aware of.

Also on the back, there’s the S Pen charging strip, which is a thin, flush magnetic section onto which the bundled S Pen can fit satisfactorily for charging and storage. It has such a sturdy attachment that you’ll be able to comfortably toss it around without any fear of it falling, and will work flawlessly.

Display

The display is where the Galaxy Tab S9 shines (quite literally). It is bright. Incredibly bright. And given its AMOLED nature, it delivers deliciously bright, vibrant and eye-catching colors with true blacks. Everything from gaming and video to web browsing and general app use looks great, and it’s a real pleasure to use.

Its small 11inch size, combined with its thin, lightweight body, also makes it easily portable. It’s far more portable than its Tab S9 Ultra sibling’s massive 14.6-inch display. As far as I’m concerned, the Tab S9’s 11-inch screen size is perfect for both size and portability, while its 120Hz refresh rate delivers a fluid experience whether you’re scrolling through apps or gaming.

All of this is quite significant, as this is the first time that the smallest or entry-level product in the Tab range has come with an AMOLED screen. The Tab S8’s LCD screen doesn’t come close to the S9’s impressive display, and it’s nice to know you don’t have to spend extra money for the S9+ or S9 Ultra to bathe in the warm, soothing waters of AMOLED.

I should note that the S9 is launching at about $100/£50 more than the Tab S8, but given that the screen is one of the most important factors of any tablet, I think this increase is absolutely worth it. it is worth.

Performance and battery life

The Galaxy Tab S8’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with 128GB/8GB or 256GB/12GB storage and RAM options, puts it firmly in the high-end category in terms of power. The model I tested was the 5G version with 256GB of storage and 12GB or more of RAM, and there’s not much to say about its performance beyond the fact that it powered through everything I threw at it. I want to throw up.

like from auspicious games genshin impactStreaming video, sending emails, listening to music (often simultaneously), and much more, there wasn’t a hint of stuttering or lag throughout my time with it. Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI on top runs flawlessly on the Tab S9’s hardware, and includes the useful ability to have three apps on the screen at any one time for some real multitasking action.

Even various additional S Pen features, like drawing, doodling, notetaking, screenshotting, translation and more, failed to make any headway in the smoothness or power department. In use, it feels intuitive, and the act of writing notes or drawing doodles (in my case, awesome) feels fun and purposeful. The fact that it’s included in the box is a big bonus for creative types who can maximize its full potential.

As far as battery life is concerned, Samsung claims up to 10 hours of internet usage or 15 hours of video playback over Wi-Fi. Although I didn’t run rigorous video-only or browsing-only tests, I can say that I’ve been pushing the Tab S9 pretty hard over the past week, and it comfortably lasted a full day or two between charges. Of course, this will depend on your use case, but you can rest assured that even if it doesn’t offer the longest tablet battery life in the world, you won’t be disappointed, even if you’re a power user.

sound

The Tab S9’s speakers deserve a special mention, as they are some of the best tablet speakers I’ve heard. A quad-speaker setup with two speakers on either end, the audio experience is surprisingly loud – more than enough to fill a room and jam out some tunes while cooking.

Despite the slim form factor, the audio is crisp and loud without any tinny sound. Not only this, the spatial stereo feeling when holding it in your hands is also remarkable. The songs and media take on a broad, airy quality that I love.

The only caveat is that when placing it in landscape, you have to deliberately hold it in such a way that the bottom two speakers aren’t covered by your palm. This is fine for short sessions, but may be inconvenient for longer periods without a tablet stand or kickstand case.

camera

I have yet to find anyone who considers camera performance to be one of the top criteria for choosing a tablet, and I personally don’t use the rear camera on any tablet, as you will with whatever smartphone you have. That would work much better, in a much less awkward form factor. That’s why the previously mentioned disadvantage of the Tab S8’s rear ultrawide camera isn’t a big deal in my books.

Having said that, the rear 13MP camera on the Tab S9 will give you clear, sharp shots if you take them, and the ultrawide selfie camera is great for video calls, especially if you’re trying to snap some faces on the couch. .

Decision

Practically everything is fine with the Galaxy Tab S9. A premium, portable, sturdy design, an absolutely delightful screen, great performance, all-day battery life and seriously impressive sound. The only thing that makes me hesitate to automatically recommend it to everyone is its price.

Starting at $799/£799, there’s certainly no shortage of cheap Android tablets. If you’re looking for a non-Apple tablet to watch movies, play some games, and shoot some emails while browsing the web, I think you’ll be better off with the OnePlus Pad or even a cheaper option. Could save you a few hundred pounds. Old Tab S8.

For those who want iPad-like quality (and don’t want to dive into the Apple ecosystem), then I have no hesitation in recommending the Galaxy Tab S9, even over its more expensive S9+ and S9 Ultra siblings. Even compared to sisters. The inclusion of the S Pen opens up a whole world of powerful creative potential for those who have the skills to use it, while its compact form factor and general great overall performance will let you enjoy it no matter where you are.

