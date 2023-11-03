Samsung Galaxy S24 now has a US launch date: Specifications and everything else you need to know - Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

In an unexpected move, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. SSNLF It is believed to be planning an early launch of its much-awaited Galaxy S24 series, possibly on January 17 in the US. Apple Inc. of AAPL iPhone 15 series.

What happened: According to a report by Korean business publication SBS Biz, Samsung may launch its flagship Galaxy S24 series at an ‘Unpacked’ event in San Francisco on January 17.

This is in line with previous predictions from tipster Ice Universe, who suggested a launch date of January 18, making the third week of January a possible window for the event.

Supporting these leaks, additional reports suggest that Samsung’s manufacturing partners are preparing to begin mass production of the Galaxy S24 series a month earlier than usual.

Samsung usually launches flagship Galaxy S-series phones in the first week of February, but it is said to be pushing the launch to compete with the iPhone 15 series.

Reports further indicate that Samsung is planning to return to the US in 2024 to launch its new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones, marking the return of two ‘Unpacked’ events in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S24 features: What we know

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series so far is that it will be powered by Qualcomm Inc.’s QCOM latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is expected to use a custom ‘for Galaxy’ version of the chipset with a higher resolution. Clock speeds and top-tier chipset bins.

Samsung usually uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in its flagship phones, so this is on expected lines.

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 series is also expected to have ChatGPT-like generative AI features.

Previous reports also suggested that Samsung could borrow a key feature from Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro – the use of a titanium frame – in its upcoming Galaxy S24 models.

Earlier in September, the first leaks of the Galaxy S24 showed an iPhone-inspired design, further increasing anticipation for the new device.

