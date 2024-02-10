Samsung Galaxy Ring: Practical with a game-changing new wearable

Samsung has just revealed that it has a cool new gadget waiting to be released: the Samsung Galaxy Ring. You can guess a little about it from its name (e.g., it’s round and fits on your finger), but not much else is known about it.

Shortly after it was announced in January, I got a chance to see it, try it out, and ask a lot of questions about it. This is what I learned.

First, Dr. Hon Pak, head of Samsung Electronics’ digital health team, cautioned me, nothing has been decided yet. The designs of the rings that I tried on my finger could vary from identity to identity, with different looks, different colors, different materials. So again, think of them as prototypes.

Overview

The rings I saw and felt came in a variety of colors and finishes, including gaudy gold and subtle dark colors. I was told the ring was made of titanium, which would explain why it was so light. It felt about the same weight as the Oura ring I wear every day, which weighs in at 0.14 ounces or 4 grams, so it felt in the same ballpark. This is important: One of the key features a smart ring should have is that it should be light and unobtrusive enough to wear at night, so that people who think a smartwatch is too heavy to wear at night can still use their metrics. Can track.

This is part of Samsung’s goal. As Dr. Pak explained, “Especially with rings, as you can imagine a wearable item is only as good as the people wearing it. It won’t make any difference if people don’t wear it.”

The design was understated, but for now, at least – distinctive with a slightly concave channel running outwards. Felt good. So good, in fact, that I imagine I might find myself fiddling with it on my finger rather than as I dip my thumbnail into the dimples of the Ora ring. On the Oura, this has the added benefit of helping me place the ring in the optimal orientation on my finger for the sensor to work. There is no similar anchor on the Galaxy Ring prototype.

The channel felt subtle and less pronounced than it appears in the image above, which is how it looked at the launch event.

Work

Samsung was tight-lipped about what metrics the Ring will actually measure. Sleep tracking seems to be a given, and probably blood oxygen monitoring too. The Korean FDA has approved Samsung’s technologies for sleep apnea monitoring, so it’s likely this will be a target for Ring as well.

Dr. Pak says the readings on the Ring are on par with the accuracy the Galaxy Watch can manage, though he wouldn’t say how many metrics the watch will filter into the Ring.

It’s clear that Samsung is serious about tracking our health in detail. “The trend in general with wearables is that what was on-demand is becoming more passive rather than measuring in the background,” Dr. Pak said. As this happens with more features, I think patterns we don’t even know about are becoming apparent. “What’s happening is that wearables are giving us context in ways we never knew existed.”

release date

The official line from Samsung is that it will happen this year. In answer to the question, “Will it be the first half or the second half?” The answer was yes. More seriously, Dr. Pak said it would more likely be the second half of 2024. No guidance was given on pricing.

