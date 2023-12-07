Samsung foldables continue to dominate, but other Android OEMs are eating up share

One of the new clock widgets on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

What you need to know

According to display supply chain consultants, foldable phones reach record shipments in the third quarter of 2023.

Samsung held the majority stake, with the best-selling foldable phones being the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Samsung’s share is expected to decline significantly as Android OEMs like Huawei and Honor gain market share.

According to the latest market share report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the popularity of foldables has reached new heights. According to the report, companies shipped a record 7 million foldable phones in the third quarter of 2023, representing a 16% increase year-over-year and a massive 215% increase compared to the previous quarter.

It should come as no surprise that Samsung was the top player in the foldable space, with its latest foldable phones making up the majority of shipments. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 captured 45% share, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 captured 24% of the foldable market. This is quite impressive, considering that both phones went on sale during the third quarter. Meanwhile, the next top phones are from Huawei and Honor, both with a share of only 6%.

Folding market share from Q1 2022 to Q4 2023

However, while Samsung dominates the foldable market, other Android OEMs are eating up share. The DSCC report said that while foldable shipments will decline by 36% in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, Samsung’s share will also get smaller as Huawei and Honor continue to lead the way with the Mate X5 and Magic V2. These phones are expected to take the #2 and #3 spots respectively, making the Z Fold 5 the fourth best-selling foldable phone of Q4.

DSCC CEO Ross Young comments that 2023 has been a mixed year for foldables. “It has benefited from Huawei regaining its footing and gaining significant share, several new entrants like Google, OnePlus and Tecno, and some impressive improvements in device thickness, weight and seam visibility.”

Young also noted that panel shipments are also moving away from Samsung displays, with BOE expected to take its place as the top panel supplier for Q4 thanks to Huawei, Oppo and Honor. It’s a change that highlights how Samsung’s once-stable dominance of the foldable market is now under threat as more impressive options reach consumers, especially in China and Europe, where there is much more competition than in North America. .

Source