Samsung documents confirm plans for next-generation foldable

The folding phone sector may be busy during the holiday season, but the OG foldable maker isn’t going anywhere. Samsung’s latest filing confirms it is prepared to retaliate.

The Galaxy Z Flip on show at MWC (Photo by Zheng Huansong/Xinhua via Getty Images) Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Samsung has been awarded two major trademarks; “Galaxy Z Flip 6” and “Galaxy Z Flip7.” This comes after marks were achieved for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Fold 7 earlier this year.

While there’s no guarantee these phones will launch on the market — possibly in 2024 and 2025 — Samsung has paused some lines while they had strong appeal in their own niches, notably the Galaxy Note series, which The Galaxy S Ultra was quietly removed to allow. Handset to replace smartphones with larger displays.

I highly doubt that’s going to happen. The field of folding smartphones is heating up right now. The Pixel Fold has marked the spot that Google believes in, and you can add the increased support for larger screens and foldables in the latest version of Android as another sign of the ecosystem.

Then you have the critically acclaimed OnePlus Open (also known as the Oppo Find N3 depending on the market), which has caught the attention of many with its impressive camera specs and mild-windowed Canvas software.

Samsung has years of a lead and a lot of consumer feedback on the hardware and software of the Galaxy Z handsets. As a company, everyone will be hungry to recapture the imagination in the foldable market. With the trademark filed, it’s clear that Samsung has the confidence to plan for the long term.

If the company continues the annual update cycle, the Z Flip 6 and Z Fol 6 should launch in summer 2024, with the Flip 7 and Fol 7 launching twelve months later in 2025.

Now read about the new changes coming to Galaxy’s lock screen…