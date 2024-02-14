Samsung confirms much-needed Galaxy S24 Ultra update

Major camera update leaked for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera. © 2024 Bloomberg Finance LP

A new report claims that Samsung is working on a significant update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will include a number of fixes and improvements for the camera.

February 14 update below—Samsung announces Galaxy S24 series update. This article was originally posted on February 13.

In a recent tweet, the well-known leaker ice universe Side-by-side comparison reveals images that reportedly show identical photos taken with and without the update applied. Sample images taken after the update look fundamentally better – sharper and clearer than before and with more legible text. Remarkably, these improvements come without any of the adverse side effects that can often occur when using sharpening filters.

Looking at these results it appears that Samsung is doing more than just tweaking its image-sharpening algorithms, and a previous report, also from Ice Universe, gives us a possible clue as to what might be happening. According to this report, photos taken at 9.9x magnification sometimes look sharper than photos taken at 10x for no apparent reason. Other examples appear in the comments, with one note saying that turning off the “auto lens switching” option in Samsung’s stand-alone Camera Assistant app improves the situation somewhat.

These results suggest that Samsung will be able to improve photo quality by changing the way the camera switches between its multiple lenses and merging their outputs when zooming in and out.

According to the same leaker, the upcoming update will also fix an issue causing the “shadow” effect that appears around the Sun when shooting directly at it.

If the update works as advertised, Galaxy S24 Ultra owners can look forward to better picture quality in a variety of shooting scenarios. Unfortunately, there is no information on when these important updates will be made available.

These revelations come after an update was leaked in hopes of fixing a reported lack of “vividness” in the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display when using the default Vivid mode.

February 14 Update—Samsung announces Galaxy S24 series update.

Samsung has announced a much-needed update for the Galaxy S24 series. in an officer Samsung Newsroom In a post published on Wednesday, the company officially revealed the previously leaked “Vividness” control To fix performance issues as well as “improve the camera experience.”

These camera enhancements include upgrades to zoom functions, portrait mode, night photography, rear camera video shooting capabilities “and much more”.

This update seems to match Ice Universe’s predictions, so we can expect this update to significantly improve camera quality. It is great to see that Samsung is responding quickly to users’ feedback by providing new features and improvements in a timely manner.

Thankfully, this is likely to continue as the company ends the Newsroom post with the following commitment to its customers:

“We are committed to listening to you, and we will continue to develop Galaxy technology – pushing our vision forward and uncovering new possibilities for the future.”

The update is scheduled to begin rolling out in February.

