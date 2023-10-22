Samsung aims to sell 20 million foldables in 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in flex mode with YouTube controls.

A report from Korean outlet The Elec reveals that Samsung has set an ambitious target of selling 20 million foldable smartphones in 2024.

That would double expected shipments of 10 million foldables this year.

Amidst the competition, it is rumored that Samsung is aiming to give the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 a thinner display.

Samsung is setting high sales targets for its foldable smartphones. According to a report by Korean media outlet The Elec, the tech giant has set an ambitious target of selling 20 million foldable smartphones in 2024.

According to the report, which was shared by GMSArena.com, these figures will include sales of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, as well as Samsung’s current generation of foldable phones, the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

This is a pretty lofty goal, especially considering Samsung’s competition in the foldable hardware space. The Motorola Razr and Razr Plus offer their own experience on flip phones, and Google came up with the Pixel Fold, all of which competes with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in terms of flagship level, pricing, camera functionality, and external display.

Emerging brands abroad such as Xiaomi, Huawei and Honor also have their own versions of foldable smartphones that are gaining momentum. For example, earlier this year Honor launched Magic V2 Considered to be the company’s thinnest and lightest book-style device at around 4mm smaller than Samsung’s offering.

To stay ahead of its rivals, it is rumored that Samsung is aiming to give the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a thinner display. When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 13.4 mm, which is 2 mm thinner than its predecessor. But in terms of the next iteration, no further details are known yet about how slim it will be.

It is also not yet known whether this will be enough to enable Samsung to meet next year’s target in terms of sales of foldable phones. But, it seems this year’s updates weren’t enough to boost sales as the company is only expected to ship 10 million foldables, falling short of its 2023 target. This means the tech giant will need to effectively double its sales to meet this year’s sales. Next year’s launch.

