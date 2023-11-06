Dive Brief:

According to information shared with Marketing Dive, Sam’s Club launched its holiday campaign on Monday (November 6). The effort, along with Arnold Worldwide, aims to promote solidarity over materialism.

The campaign includes a 30-second and 60-second spot, both titled “Gifts”, showcasing the joys of time spent together, even amid the turmoil of the holiday season. The one-minute long version of the ad will not have paid placements but will instead be shared on YouTube.

According to the release, the campaign marks a strategic pivot by Arnold to focus on encouraging shared connections versus shopping, coming amid ongoing economic uncertainties and social tensions, a move that could perform well Because consumers indicate their willingness to spend.

Dive Insights:

As social tensions persist and consumers grow weary of economic uncertainty, Sam’s Club is hoping that focusing on emotions when shopping will strike a chord with shoppers seeking comfort during the holidays. The move, an intentional pivot away from more traditional holiday marketing moves by Arnold, aims to highlight themes of flexibility, budget-focused adaptability and emotion, while putting topics like shopping and materialism on the backburner, according to the release.

“Gift” ads focus on specific nuances associated with the holiday season, including the rush of loading the car and getting started on a trip or the last-minute details of hosting a holiday event. The commercials depict a family driving together toward their destination, following each twist and turn of the road, and then following the vehicle back and forth with a gift box in the back of the house they are traveling to. They create the same kind of movement that creates a set table. To shift and move chairs across the room. When family arrives, the joys of togetherness outweigh the feelings of chaos, and a wrapped gift is opened to reveal a top view of the family sitting together.

Sam’s Club’s choice to focus on sentiment may bode well for consumers as they remain mindful of the effects of inflation. While inflation is declining, 72% of consumers expect higher prices this season, according to Deloitte’s 2023 Holiday Retail Survey. However, there are some positive points as well, with shoppers intending to spend an average of $1,652 this holiday season, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time, according to Deloitte. Sam’s Club’s decision to focus on sustainable themes like togetherness could help the brand win consumers’ money as they seek comfort.

Sam’s Club’s holiday campaign comes as other marketers launch similar seasonal efforts. Among them, JCPenney announced a savings-heavy marketing promotion in late October focused on reaching working families. In early November, Target announced a similar holiday strategy with a campaign guided by the mantra, “No matter how many holidays you celebrate, do it at a low price.”

