Sam Reinhart has 4-point game, Panthers beat Connor Bedard, Blackhawks 4-3

SUNRISE, Florida (AP) – Sam Reinhart had two goals and two assists, Carter Verhaeghe got the lead early in the third and the Florida Panthers withstood two highlight-reel scores from rookie Connor Bedard to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1. Defeated by. 3 on Sunday.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist, while Matthew Tkachuk and Ivan Rodriguez each had two assists for Florida. The Panthers have won four in a row on the season and are 9-2-1 in their last 12 games.

Bédard – who has nine goals in his first 13 games – became the youngest player to score two goals in a game against Florida, doing so three days after he became the youngest player to score two goals against Tampa Bay. Went.

Jason Dickinson also scored for Chicago, who was made 27 saves by Arvid Söderblom.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots for the Panthers, who were leaving for a 5 1/2-hour flight to San Jose after the game. The three-match West Coast swing begins on Tuesday.

There have been three instances of a player having multiple points in four straight games so far this NHL season. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin has one — and now, Reinhart has two other such streaks. He has 10 points in his last four games and his four-point game is a career best.

The Panthers never trailed, with Ekman-Larsson opening the scoring 39 seconds into the contest – Florida’s quickest goal to open a game in more than a year.

Reinhart’s goal gave Florida leads of 2–1 and 3–2. Both times, Bédard scored the equaliser.

The 18-year-old scored his first of the afternoon late in the opening period, taking the puck off the stick of Florida’s Kevin Stenlund near the goal line to Bobrovsky’s left, saw an opening and flicked a shot over his left shoulder. The Panthers’ goalie from a tight angle.

Bedard’s second goal came midway through the second period after picking up the puck along the left-wing boards between the blue line and center ice, skating in and beating Bobrovsky to the glove side.

“He’s a special player,” Rodriguez said, “especially in transition.”

Both scores were unassisted. The Blackhawks were helpful to Bedard in other ways.

When Florida’s Dmitry Kulikov – an NHL rookie when Bedard was 4 – delivered a hard but clean check on the young Chicago star at the end of the second, Nick Foligno immediately went on offense. He passed Kulikov and was penalized for hooking and roughing, giving Florida a 4-minute power play.

Chicago ended it all and the teams were tied 3-3 in the third. But Verhaeghe capitalized on Florida’s next power play, scoring the game-winner just 2:44 into the final period.

next

Blackhawks: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Panthers: Visit San Jose on Tuesday.

,

AP NHL:

Source