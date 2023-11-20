Sam Mendes, Andrew Scott and Nicole Scherzinger win big at Evening Standard Theater Awards

The best performances in London’s West End in 2023 have been celebrated in one of the country’s most prestigious theater awards.

Advertisement

The winners of this year’s Evening Standard Theater Awards have been announced. Organized by London-based newspaper The Evening Standard, it is the country’s oldest theater awards and celebrates the capital’s best theatrical productions.

The festival’s top prize, Best Play, went to The Motive and the Cue by Jack Thorne. The play tells the story of the 1964 Broadway production of Hamlet when famous actors Richard Burton and Sir John Gielgud clashed in rehearsal.

This is the second time Thorne has won the best game award. He first won in 2016 for the successful Harry Potter sequel stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Other plays nominated include Dear England, A Mirror and Retrograde.

Thorne joins a small group of eight playwrights who have won the award twice, along with Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman, Jerusalem). Three playwrights have won it three times, while the most awarded in the history of the ceremony is Tom Stoppard, who has won six times (Jumpers, Knight and Day, The Real Thing, Arcadia, The Invention of Love and Rock ‘n’ Roll). .

Sam Mendes, director of The Motive and The Cue, was also awarded the Lebedev Award for his dedication to theatre. Mendes, known internationally for his film work (American Beauty, sky fall, 1917), has a long history of directing acclaimed theater in the UK, most recently including 2017’s The Ferryman and 2019’s The Lehman Trilogy revival.

The winner of Best Musical was Bridge Theatre’s revival of the 1950 Frank Loesser musical Guys and Dolls. Jamie Lloyd won Best Director for his acclaimed production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical adaptation Sunset Boulevard.

American singer and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger won Best Musical Performance in a Leading Role for Sunset Boulevard. Scherzinger’s performance made headlines when each song was given a standing ovation during the show’s opening night.

Irish actor Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock, we are all strangers) won Best Actor for Vanya, a one-man show where he plays all the characters in the classic Anton Chekhov play Uncle Vanya.

Patsy Farron and Anjana Wasson shared the Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress together with Mithridates for their co-starring performances in the revival of Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire.

Two special editor awards were given. One was given to Ruth Wilson for her 24-hour surprise show The Second Woman, and the other to Elton John for his long association with musical theater in the UK.

Most Promising Playwright was awarded to Isley Lynn for her play The Swell. The Emerging Talent award went to Tatenda Shamiso for her play No ID, about the experience of being a black transgender immigrant to the UK. Georgia Lowe also won Best Design for The Good Person of Szechwan.

Source