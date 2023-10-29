Sam Bankman-Fried's perspective on the FTX decline

Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried took the stand this week to testify in his ongoing criminal trial in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, denying any wrongdoing between FTX and Alameda Research, While admitting to making “big mistakes” during this period. Rapid growth of the company.

His official testimony began on October 27, after the previous day’s hearing without the presence of jurors. During the hearing, Bankman-Freed struggled to answer questions posed by government lawyers, while appearing better prepared when facing the jury the next day.

Some highlights of Bankman-Fried’s testimony this week include her denial of directing her inner circle to make millionaire political donations in 2021, as well as claims that transactions between Alameda and the crypto exchange over the period of FTX’s use Is included. Additionally, the former CEO said he requested additional hedging strategies for Alameda during 2021 and 2022, but they were never implemented.

The defense is expected to conclude its examination of Bankman-Fried on October 30, following which the prosecution’s cross-examination and both sides’ arguments will conclude. Prosecutors also hinted at a rebuttal witness next week, who is called to prove that another witness’s testimony is false or inaccurate.

If convicted on all counts of fraud and conspiracy, Bankman-Fried faces up to 115 years in prison. Cointelegraph’s on-the-ground coverage of his testimony is summarized below.

SBF refutes claims on political donations

Bankman-Fried denied that she directed Ryan Salaam, former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, and Nishad Singh, former director of engineering, to contribute millions of dollars to political campaigns.

According to data available on OpenSecrets, Singh gave $8 million to federal campaigns in the 2022 election cycle. Salame also donated $10 million to politicians through a loan from Alameda Research.

Even though Bankman-Fried denied directing the two to make political contributions, she acknowledged that lobbying in Washington, D.C. played an important role in their efforts to advance a regulatory framework for crypto firms in the United States during 2021. Played.

“I became confident that I could impact the world.”

According to prosecutors, Bankman-Fried used funds from customer deposits at FTX to make more than $100 million in political campaign contributions ahead of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

Bankman-Fried denied any wrongdoing during her testimony, claiming that FTX had revenues of more than $1 billion in 2021 and that the political donations were made from the exchange’s own funds.

Maxine Waters is leading an investigation into FTX pic.twitter.com/Ox6O5w4nOl -Jordan Schachtel @dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) 17 November 2022

New York Times test

Bankman-Fried had a guideline for staff communications at FTX and Alameda Research: Test.

Based on informal testing, employees should not write anything they are not comfortable seeing on the front page of the newspaper. According to Bankman-Fried, even harmless things can “look very bad out of context,” so employees should always be sure to provide adequate context in written messages.

Bankman-Fried described the test as part of her explanation for why more than 200 channels on Signal had an autodelete policy that permanently deleted messages after a week.

Prosecutors have in the past used evidence of the autodelete feature to suggest that any wrongdoing between the companies was being covered up. According to Bankman-Fried, official communications and regulatory paperwork were done through other channels like Slack or email, but Signal was the choice for daily communication within companies.

Almeida’s unique role on FTX

Bankman-Fried provided details about Alameda’s Billionaire Line of Credit with FTX. According to his testimony, Alameda acted as FTX’s payment provider for wire transactions, while the exchange could not have its own account.

In addition to being a payments processor, Alameda was also FTX’s primary liquidity provider, market maker, and client.

If FTX’s risk engine fails, Alameda, as a liquidity provider and market maker, will have to step in and cover clients’ losses. During her testimony, Bankman-Fried gave an example of a risk engine failure that resulted in Alameda incurring millions of dollars in losses in 2021.

The nature of Alameda’s role in the exchange’s operations inspired custom features in FTX’s code, such as the ability to go negative through a line of credit without activating the risk engine. According to Bankman-Fried, the waiver was necessary to prevent a possible liquidation of Alameda, which would have a negative impact on crypto markets.

As a client of FTX, Alameda was also able to borrow funds by depositing collateral at the exchange. FTX’s terms of use allow borrowers to use the funds for any purpose, meaning Alameda can trade with the borrowed funds.

Alameda’s line of credit with FTX grew in tandem with the crypto industry during the bull market.

Views outside the Bankman-Fried test site in New York. Source: Ana Paula Pereira/Cointegraph

Almeida failed to defend

Bankman-Fried discussed hedging strategies with Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, in 2021 and 2022 while seeking to protect the trading platform from a potential market downturn.

According to his testimony, Bankman-Fried asked Ellison to hedge $2 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) against a potential price decline in 2021. The strategy was never implemented, he told jurors.

Ellison’s notes, which were shared as evidence by prosecutors, show that Bankman-Fried was “nervous” about hedging as early as 2022. The defense used the evidence to show that hazing was one of Bankman-Fried’s top concerns and that she had discussed it with Ellison frequently.

Without proper hedging, Alameda suffered significant losses from the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and the decline in crypto prices. In September 2022, Bankman-Fried found that liabilities between companies had increased to more than $8 billion, up from $2 billion a year earlier.

“I was very surprised,” he claimed in court, adding that he believed Alameda’s assets exceeded its liabilities by about $10 billion.

Clawback provisions regarding use

According to Bankman-Fried, FTX’s terms of use include a clawback provision that would socialize losses among customers using margin trading and futures contracts if the exchange’s risk engine fails.

The document presented to the court stated that:

,[…] Your account balance may be withdrawn due to losses caused to other users.”

If FTX could not cover losses related to spot margin and futures, the losses would be shared among all clients. Defense lawyers used this provision to argue that clients trading on FTX were aware of the risks involved.

