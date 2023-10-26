Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers reveal his planned testimony in the FTX fraud lawsuit

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried revealed details of his planned testimony late Wednesday if he takes the witness stand in his FTX fraud trial.

Bankman-Fried’s legal team told Judge Lewis Kaplan in a six-page letter that it would address three key areas in such testimony, including the suggestion that she coerced FTX’s former legal team into allowing certain actions. which later led to the explosion and bankruptcy. Cryptocurrency Exchange.

Lawyers for the disgraced FTX chief also said he would cite his understanding of general industry practices as well as his intention to comply with Bahamian authorities.

Bankman-Fried faces seven criminal counts, including wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, which could see her face more than 100 years in prison if convicted at her trial in Manhattan federal court.

Bankman-Fried, the son of two Stanford law scholars, has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The letter to Kaplan casts doubt on whether the disgraced crypto billionaire will take the witness stand.

Earlier Wednesday, Mark Cohen, one of Bankman-Fried’s two lead trial attorneys, said in a conference call that his client would testify, as would three others.

But in his letter Wednesday evening, Cohen wrote, “Accordingly, if Mr. Bankman-Fried decides to testify in his own defense, he will be required to demonstrate his good faith and his understanding of industry practices regarding the use of omnichannel wallets.” Should be allowed to testify about.” Absence of criminal intent.”

The statement suggests that Bankman-Fried may withdraw from testifying if the defense’s requests are denied.

Kaplan had previously ruled that Bankman-Fried’s attorneys could not give so-called advice of counsel in their opening remarks because that could risk prejudice to the jury.

But Cohen told Kaplan in the new letter that although prosecutors had “previously taken steps to prevent Mr. Bankman-Fried from presenting evidence or arguments regarding the attorneys’ involvement,” Bankman-Fried “has no access to counsel in these cases.” “Knowledge of participation” is “directly” relevant to “his mental state and good faith at the time.”

Cohen cited specific examples where, under the guidance of FTX lawyers, Bankman-Fried adopted a policy that prosecutors argued reflected her criminality.

One example was a company-wide policy on encrypted messaging app Signal.

Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend Caroline Ellison, who also ran crypto hedge fund Alameda Research, testified that SBF instructed FTX and Alameda employees to use the disappearing message setting on Signal. He said he told them to be very careful in what they wrote because of the potential legal risk.

Lesser known FTX co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer Gary Wang, as well as senior FTX developer Adam Yedidia, also testified to the instruction that Signal communications be set to auto-delete.

The government similarly said in its opening argument to the jury that the 30-day auto-deletion policy on Signal was because Bankman-Fried “did not want a paper trail of his crimes.”

But Cohen wrote that Bankman-Fried’s understanding was that these self-deletion policies “were established under the guidance of lawyers.”

In another example, Cohen pointed to billions of dollars worth of FTX customer deposits that went directly into bank accounts controlled by Alameda.

Prosecutors say customer cash was sent to Alameda through two channels: users depositing cash directly into accounts held by Alameda and through a secret backdoor that was baked into FTX’s code.

But Bankman-Fried’s lawyers allege that SBF’s “understanding of counsel’s involvement in the creation of these accounts” and the payment arrangements established between FTX and Alameda would be “directly relevant” to the defendants’ “good faith belief.” There is nothing improper in using Alameda-controlled entities to accept FTX client deposits.”

In these and other instances involving the guidance of former FTX counsel, Bankman-Fried’s defense attorneys return to the same argument that the ex-FTX chief was acting in good faith and not with criminal intent as alleged by the government.

Wang testified that last November 12, after FTX declared bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried asked Wang to accompany him to the Bahamas Securities Commission for a meeting.

On the drive, Bankman-Fried asked Wang to transfer the assets to Bahamian liquidators as he believed they would allow him to retain control of the company. Wang said he was not at the meeting with the securities authority, although Bankman-Fried’s father was present. Wang said he returned to the United States and met with US prosecutors the next day.

He faces up to 50 years in prison if he faces a judge for sentencing after this trial. He told jurors he had signed a six-page cooperation agreement that required him to meet with prosecutors, answer their questions truthfully and present evidence.

The Fed further alleged that SBF gave priority to paying certain creditors, including Bahamian authorities. In its pre-trial motion, the government pointed to Bankman-Freed’s “criminal intent” as well as “the false nature of her representations” and that she wanted to “treat clients right.”

Cohen writes, “We received testimony from Mr. Bankman-Fried on November 12, 2022 regarding his good faith intentions regarding compliance with orders by Bahamian authorities to transfer assets from FTX to the Securities Commission of the Bahamas over FTX’s objections. “In-house counsel and U.S. bankruptcy counsel.”

The letter states, “Such testimony would require Mr. Bankman-Fried to discuss his belief that Bahamian officials were acting in the best interests of FTX clients, while FTX’s in-house operations in the United States There was a conflict of interest between the attorney and the outside bankruptcy attorney.” Continuing.

Bankman-Fried’s understanding of generally accepted industry practices may also feature prominently in her testimony.

In crypto vernacular, an omnibus account is one where digital assets from multiple users are held collectively in a single account. Cryptocurrency exchanges and others in the industry commonly use this type of mass storage strategy to reduce costs and streamline workflows.

In the case of FTX, the matching of client and company assets has become a major point of contention between the government and the defense.

The letter said prosecutors argued that FTX’s “use of the omnibus wallet is relevant to this case.”

The document states, “For example, the Government sought testimony from Mr. Sun that he did not believe that FTX customer deposits could be combined with other funds of the business… and that FTX did not have the ability to account for all customer digital assets. Have used a ubiquitous wallet.” Ken continues, referring to Sun, former General Counsel of FTX.

“We respectfully submit that Mr. Bankman-Fried’s knowledge of industry practices regarding the use of the Omnibus Wallet is relevant to his good faith belief that his conduct was acceptable,” the letter said.

“Mr. Bankman-Fried’s understanding of whether FTX’s activities were consistent with crypto industry practices regarding the use of the Omnibus Wallet is likely consistent with his good faith belief that FTX’s (and his own) activities were appropriate.”

