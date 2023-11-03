Sam Bankman-Fried's guilty verdict should be a lesson to us all

In the secretive world of venture capital and startups, information means access – and that means money.

And so it’s rare that we see that closely guarded information – financials, emails, cap tables – all taken apart and challenged for anyone who cares to pay attention. It’s rare when we hear executives from a startup giving candid answers to questions — on the record, under oath — explaining how things are. In fact Went under the hood.

We only take this kind of look at a private company when things go really bad. When, as in the case of FTX, a $40 billion American and international crypto exchange operation fails. When billions of dollars suddenly disappear.

It took jurors less than five hours last evening to decide that FTX co-founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is guilty of all seven criminal charges filed against him, including wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. . Yesterday – on the one-year anniversary of CoinDesk publishing its now-infamous story that first blew a hole in FTX’s balance sheet – a jury determined that Bankman-Fried misappropriated $8 billion of client assets for her own purposes. Had spent it on everything from luxuries. Real estate for venture investment and risky business. SBF’s sentencing date has been set for March. (“We respect the jury’s decision. But we are deeply disappointed by the outcome. Mr. Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him,” SBF lawyers said in a statement. Luck,

SBF will be remembered for committing one of the biggest financial frauds in history. And it was all made possible by venture capital dollars.

While only a few people may be responsible for committing fraud or misusing customers’ money, there are many supporters who have made SBF’s broad reach possible. Celebrities gave him exposure. Journalists recognized him. Investors including Sequoia, Paradigm, Thoma Bravo, Temasek, NEA, SoftBank, Insight Partners, Mayfield, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and BlackRock gave them money to scale FTX, and they secured SBF and their exchange credibility.

On the first day of testimony, October 4, the prosecution called its first witness, a cocoa bean trader named Marc-Antoine Julliard, who personally lost $100,000 in crypto when FTX was shut down last year. Juilliard explained what compelled him to trust FTX: its size, its global presence, the Gisele Bündchen ads. But there was also something else important in his testimony:

“During your research did you ever learn about any investors in FTX?” A prosecution lawyer had asked him this at the very beginning of the trial.

Juilliard responded, “It appears that major venture capital firms were involved in investing in the company, FTX.”

“And what impact did major venture capital firms investing in FTX have on you?” The lawyer asked.

Juilliard said, “Well, they don’t invest millions without doing due diligence, without checking the books, without checking the accountancy of the firm, without going through a lot of compliance processes, so that’s a big leap of faith for me.” There was also a vote.”

Investors are well aware of the legitimacy they can offer a startup, and they use this as a selling point to get on the cap table. This was made clear in an email exchange between Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang and SBF that was entered into evidence during the trial. In discussing a potential investment, Huang wrote about the possibility of SBF getting “a bunch of premium names on the cap table before any plans to go public/make inroads into the US.”

The losses from FTX are more or less explained as the cost of trading. The venture is risky, after all. Some investments don’t work out. Some founders lie.

But when it’s all laid out in front of us – when Juilliard stands on the stand telling everyone how it lost $100,000 – it becomes real. Some might call this the “key risk.” But more than that needs to be thought about. Real people pay a real price when we don’t ask the right questions – when we don’t do what we can and should do to get the most important information and separate truth from fiction.

What does Sequoia say…After the jury yesterday decided that SBF was guilty, Sequoia’s Alfred Lin, who led the firm’s investment in FTX and who has said little publicly about the exchange’s collapse, Tweeted About the decision. He said Sequoia was “pleased that the trial is over” and that he “had to remain silent while the prosecution was making its case and for the duration of the trial.”

“Immediately following the collapse of FTX, we conducted a comprehensive review of our due diligence process and evaluated our 18-month working relationship with SBF. We concluded that we were intentionally misled and lied to,” Lynn wrote.

venture deals

, bad gossipBuy Now, Pay Later Fintech, a Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-based company, raised $200 million in Series D funding. Wellington Management led the round and participated in Sequoia Capital India, STVAnd others.

, FusionAuthDenver, Colo.-based customer authentication and authorization platform, raises $65 million in funding Update Data Partners,

, Oro LabsA San Francisco, California-based platform designed to streamline the purchasing, acquisition of goods and services to execute tasks across different systems has raised $34 million in Series B funding. felicis Led the round and was joined by existing investors Northwest Venture Partners, B CapitalAnd XYZ Venture Capital,

, Vespa.aiThe Trondheim, Norway-based AI-integrated search engine and data management platform raised $31 million in Series A funding. Blossom Capital,

, Memo TherapeuticsThe Zurich, Switzerland-based company developing therapeutics for viral infections and cancer patients raised CHF 25 million ($27.7 million) in Series C funding. Pyros Bioventures led the round and participated in Swisscanto, Vesalius Biocapital, supporting capital, Verve Ventures, schroders capitalAnd others.

, Kavara HealthThe New York City-based company that uses AI to analyze and improve radiology readings raised $25 million in Series C funding. Insight Partners Led the round and others joined in.

, payroll integrationThe San Diego-based benefits automation provider raised $20 million in Series A funding from Arthur Ventures.

, xage securityPalo Alto, California-based cybersecurity company raises $20 million in new funding Piva Capital, march capital, SCF Partners, Overture Climate FundAnd others.

, radius agentThe San Francisco-based platform for real estate entrepreneurs raised $13 million in Series B funding. AXA Venture Partners led the round and participated in nfx, Kota RajdhaniAnd others.

, WraithwatchA Bozeman, Mont.-based company developing defense systems against AI-integrated cyber attacks raised $8 million in seed funding. founding fund led the round and participated in XYZ Capital And human capital,

, Modulus LabsA Stanford, California-based startup designed to monitor AI accountability raised $6.3 million in seed funding. Type And 1kx led the round and participated in sluice, turn, alliance, unbanked, Stanford Blockchain BuildersAnd others.

, Sprout.aiThe London, UK-based platform raised £5.4 million ($6.6 million) to automate aspects of the insurance claims process. Amadeus Capital Partners And Pretura Ventures led the round and participated in Capricorn Capital Partners, Forefront Venture PartnersAnd others.

private equity

, Cadence Petroleum Groupwith the help of Wellspring Capital Managementacquired Hoosier Pain Oil, an Indianapolis, Ind.-based distributor of bulk and packaged motor oils. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, Core Industrial Partners acquired a majority stake in century box, a Methuen, Mass.-based provider of folding cartons for food and consumer products. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, xterowith the help of leeds equity partnersacquired dive bell, a San Francisco-based data discovery and risk platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, Palladium Equity Partners acquired a majority stake in source logistics, a Montebello, California-based provider of warehousing, distribution and fulfillment logistics. Financial terms were not disclosed.

comes out

, Williams Field Services Groupis a subsidiary of Williams Companiesagreed to acquire Cureton Front RangeDenver, Colo.-based provider of commercial solutions for oil and gas producers Tailwater Capital And Ares Management, Financial terms were not disclosed.

Other

, cedar fair entertainment agreed to acquire Six Flags EntertainmentThe owner and operator of the Arlington, Texas-based theme park and water park, for approximately $1.88 billion.

, Zurich Insurance agreed to acquire majority stake in Kotak Mahindra General InsuranceMumbai, India-based insurance provider, ₹40.5 billion ($487 million).

, Inari Medical agreed to acquire Limflow SAParis, France-based developer of organ-threatening ischemia treatment for up to $415 million.

, Kavara Health acquired CoRead, a Cary, NC-based company that is using AI to improve medical imaging. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, meter acquired Interval, a San Francisco-based platform for creating user interfaces. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, JF Petroleum Group acquired jones covey, general construction and contracting company based in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Financial terms were not disclosed.

fund + fund of funds

, Village GlobalThe San Francisco-based venture capital firm raised $250 million for its third fund focused on seed-stage companies.

People

, Red Dot Capital PartnersIsrael-based venture capital firm Savio boosted Atad Peled And Danielle Arden Baratz To the partners. Peled was formerly with cisco and Baratz were with OG Venture Partners,

