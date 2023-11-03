Sam Bankman-Fried’s final hours in court: gasps, sadness and despair

After 30 minutes of deliberations Thursday, the jury in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, sent a note to the court at about 3:45 p.m. “We want cars,” it read in reference to if his Providing free taxis home for jurors if deliberations continue into the evening.

Reporters in the courthouse had already whispered among themselves that the jury might return the next morning and not deliberate until 8 p.m. that night, given the complexity of the charges against Bankman-Fried, which the Justice Department charged with fraud and money laundering. Was charged with seven counts. , However, the jurors’ decision to stay late and eat dinner on the government’s dime was the first sign that they might reach a verdict in one of the most high-profile cases of financial fraud in recent history.

As the sun slanted through the windows overlooking the East River, the 26th-floor courtroom was empty – except for a few members of the press. The day turned to night, and at about 7:40 p.m., Deputy Court Clerk Andrew Mohan announced that the jury had reached a verdict.

The sound of gasping was heard. There was a gathering of journalists in the room. And then came Bankman-Fried’s parents, Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, who sat in the third row just behind the rapidly sketching court artists, the same place they visited during their eldest son’s month-long trial. Were sitting. Bankman’s arm was wrapped around his wife’s shoulders and the two looked intently towards the front of the courtroom.

Immediately after Damien Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, sat in the front row, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who was presiding over the case, sat in his back. The jury filed in and Bankman-Fried stood up and faced the 12 jurors, his hair matted from his head and his large suit hanging off his shoulders.

The chief read out the verdict. Guilty of wire fraud. Guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. and pleaded guilty to five more counts, including defrauding lenders and investors and money laundering.

Bankman sat with his head between his legs, his hands clutching his face in obvious despair. Fried was sitting face down, her hands covering her eyes and thick dark glasses perched on her forehead. The audience sat quietly as Bankman-Fried’s attorney Mark Cohen asked the judge to ask each juror for his opinion about the verdict. Each confirmed their verdict: Guilty.

“With that, you are discharged,” Kaplan said after instructing the jury to speak publicly about the case. They filed out of the courtroom, and Bankman and Fried caught hold of each other, just steps away from their once-billionaire son.

Source: fortune.com