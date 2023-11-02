Sam Bankman-Fried's closing time - Business News

Let’s be honest: Facts are bad for Sam Bankman-Fried. In the closing statement given by the prosecution, Nicholas Ross (pronounced “Rose”, although he won’t correct you if you get it wrong, as Judge Lewis Kaplan did for most of the trial today) draws from much contemporary writing. Passed evidence that suggested Bankman-Fried was guilty of much of the wire fraud and conspiracy charges at FTX. Ross delivered a convincing, measured argument, relying heavily on evidence that Bankman-Fried had used FTX client deposits as her personal piggy bank, funneling them through her trading firm, Alameda Research. Was.

He also explained why Bankman-Fried did it: “The defendant was greedy.”

That closing statement honestly could have ended after the first hour. The evidence that Bankman-Fried was involved – from her Google Meet with other alleged co-conspirators, to metadata linking her to various incriminating spreadsheets, to traces of money she received from entities she controlled – would be sufficient. But we still got a few more hours, as Ruiz had rented a backhoe for his pile of evidence and was going to use it as much as possible.

As Ruiz spoke, the jury’s attention was focused closely on him. No one was seen taking a nap. I didn’t see anyone looking at the clock; Several jurors were taking notes. Although Ruiz was interrupted by an AV mishap when the screen used to show evidence to jurors briefly moved to the middle row, the closing argument was smooth. Ruiz spoke directly to the jury, occasionally glancing at his notes.

Cohen said prosecutors are trying to villainize Bankman-Fried

Watching Ross made me understand why the defense was jumping around so much in time. The chronological order was bad for Bankman-Fried: it clearly showed that he was learning things and lying about them. The “asset is fine” tweet, sent on November 11, was four hours after a Signal chat where Bankman-Fried admitted there was an $8 billion gap between what its clients were owed and what FTX was supposed to pay them.

So I sympathized with defense attorney Mark Cohen, who didn’t seem like he had much to work with. But then his closing statement managed to make things worse? To begin with, he appeared to be reading directly from the document he had created rather than looking at the jury. He spoke softly, almost in a monotone, as if he hoped to lull the jurors to sleep.

Perhaps predictably, Cohen emphasized that mistakes are not illegal. And they sought to present Alameda and FTX as legitimate, innovative businesses. It was quite difficult to understand what exactly they were innovating or how, but that’s okay. It is certainly true that at its peak, FTX was very highly valued.

Cohen said the prosecution was trying to villainize Bankman-Fried. he then shown to the jury Many photos that make Bankman-Fried look pretty bad: hanging out with Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, relaxing on a private jet, and at the Super Bowl with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. I don’t know Why Cohen decided to remind us of these photos, however he did. Yes, the prosecution was painting a grim picture of Bankman-Fried, but there’s no need to strong it.

Cohen presented cases that I guess were meant to confuse the jury, but it seemed like they were just meant to irritate.

We learned that Bankman-Fried was working very hard, 12 hours a day, which seemed low: Bankman-Fried had previously testified that he worked up to 22 hours a day. But I can’t tell you what he was actually doing at that time, because there was very little testimony about it. Similarly, I have heard a lot about the data security policy that the Defense Department could not formulate.

According to Cohen, the government’s cross-examination was unfair to Bankman-Fried – if she answered in detail, Roose called her answers nonsense, and if she answered briefly, Roose said she was evasive. Looked like they were going to do it. Look, I’ve been there – and I think of word salad and procrastination when I hear them. It’s kind of my business! Bankman-Fried’s answers to questions that he did not like, Even when presented by the actual judge, were not good. Saying that he was “far from graceful”, and “was himself;” That was Sam” doesn’t really get the job done. it especially While the Bankman-Fried we saw during hands-on testing didn’t get the job done, it was warmer, funnier, and very different from what we saw on Cross. That Bankman-Fried was terrible as we know from media appearances before November 2022.

Cohen presented cases that I guess were meant to confuse the jury, but it seemed like they were just meant to be annoying. For example, during a long digression about Alameda’s net worth, I noticed several jurors glancing at the clock in the back of the courtroom. The same applied to the discussion of FTX’s risk engines.

Cohen also managed to convince Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison More Credible, no less, by defending the tweets he sent during the period in November when FTX was failing. That is an unforced error. Undermining Ellison’s testimony – along with the testimony of Gary Wang, Adam Yedidia, and Nishad Singh – was one of the rare moves I could imagine working for Bankman-Fried’s defense. If Cohen is saying he is credible here, why should we doubt him elsewhere?

Even the most talented defense attorney will struggle with this case

We still have to hear the prosecution’s rebuttal to Cohen’s arguments, such as they were, before the case goes to the jury. But I think even the most talented defense attorney will struggle in this case. The documentary evidence is scant for the prosecution, and there is little evidence to support Bankman-Fried’s version of events, all three cooperating witnesses – and Yedidia, who has not been charged with anything. Has gone, refutes. Also, the last person the jury heard speak was Bankman-Fried, and we established in detail that he loved to lie.

The main thing that became clear from the closing arguments was how unbalanced the case was. Bankman-Fried’s defense appears to be that he is a nice guy who would never intentionally do anything to hurt anyone. introvert! Who doesn’t do recreational drugs too? When Cohen asked the jury to keep them in mind while deliberating, Bankman-Fried broke a water bottle in her hand while making noise. Glancing over, I saw that he was looking directly at the jury, with an expression on his face that looked like he might cry.

Bankman-Fried is right to be afraid. He came up with excuses. The prosecution brought the receipts.

Source: www.theverge.com