Sam Bankman-Fried tried to put the blame for his fraud scheme on his close friends. Then they attacked him for this.

Sam Bankman-Fried makes his friends accomplices in his crimes, and it comes to haunt him. Chelsea Jia Feng/Insider

A jury finds Sam Bankman-Fried guilty in a fraud trial over the collapse of FTX.

His fate was sealed by the testimony of his inner circle at two of his companies, FTX and Alameda.

SBF itself is to blame for their cooperation because it had involved them in this in the first instance.

Can you really be surprised if you throw your friends under the bus, and if they get the chance they do the same to you?

That’s a question for former cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, who claimed ignorance after the collapse of his crypto exchange, FTX, a year ago. He tried to incriminate some of his officers who had testified against him at his federal trial, but his story soon became so muddled that it became difficult for him to dig into it himself.

One by one, his friends worked with the prosecution and threw Bankman-Fried under a much bigger bus. So a jury Thursday evening found him guilty of seven counts in a federal fraud trial in downtown Manhattan.

Prosecutors successfully proved to a jury that Bankman-Fried diverted money from unwitting customers of his cryptocurrency exchange to another firm he owned before using the funds on lavish real estate, political donations and other investments. Which ultimately resulted in the loss of billions of customer funds.

The much-anticipated trial brought large numbers of people to the court, but the sentencing was largely expected. With a witness list of former Bankman-Freed executives, the case was turned on the former billionaire long before the trial began.

And that’s Bankman-Fried’s fault. While he rose to fame and fortune in the crypto world, he sowed the seeds of his downfall when he roped his close friends into his fraud scheme.

In the end, he had the last word.

Bankman-Fried was no ‘figurehead CEO’

It was a difficult task to sell to the audience, and possibly even to the jury, that Bankman-Fried was acting in good faith when he lost billions in FTX customer deposits, while his close friends acted as ringleaders of the fraud scheme. I pointed my finger at him.

The defense also tried to argue that their client, pseudonymous SBF, did not know that Alameda was using client funds and made behind-the-scenes decisions about FTX’s code that allowed this to happen. Bankman-Fried, always conscious of PR, made this argument herself in several media interviews following the collapse of FTX in November 2022.

Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried lied when she claimed ignorance of the crimes and woven her testimony around three of her top officials who had spoken to her before.

“You have to believe that the defendant – who graduated from MIT, who ran two billion-dollar companies, and who was testifying before Congress – was truly ignorant, and had no idea what was happening at his own company. and he had no idea what he was doing was wrong,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ross said during closing statements.

Sam Bankman-Fried.Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Bankman-Fried held top titles at FTX – his exchange where he was CEO, co-founder and majority owner – and Alameda, the crypto trading firm he co-founded and was CEO of before FTX was born. He owned 90% of the firm and was chairman and sole member of its board until November 2022, when both companies filed for bankruptcy.

And despite her claims, Bankman-Fried was a decision-maker, not a “key CEO” to her colleagues, said Jim Engel, a faculty associate at Georgetown University’s Psaros Center to Financial Markets and Policy.

“He was the guy in charge. He was making the decisions. He was closely involved in the operation,” Engel told Insider. “So I think it’s really difficult for SBF to get out of this.”

At various points in the trial, the defense blamed Caroline Ellison, Alameda’s co-CEO and later sole CEO, appointed by Bankman-Fried. The defense later questioned the testimony of CTO Gary Wang and engineering director Nishad Singh, who testified that Bankman-Fried directed them to make changes to FTX’s code that would give Alameda some advantage over other clients on the exchange. meet.

Bankman-Fried never disclosed those profits to customers, investors, regulators, or Congress. Instead, he repeatedly stressed that FTX and Alameda are completely separate and that the latter has no special privileges, much less access to FTX clients’ funds.

For example, Singh testified that he was “blindsided and horrified” when he learned in November that Alameda had used FTX customers’ money.

Singh said, “I felt really betrayed, that because of five years of blood, sweat and tears of mine and so many employees, what I thought was a beautiful force for good turned out to be very bad.”

Ellison testified: “Sam directed me to commit these crimes.”

Caroline Ellison testified for two days in the SBF criminal trial. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

The defense tried to present a different picture. Defense attorney Mark Cohen said the prosecutors in the case, along with Ellison, Wang and Singh, painted Bankman-Fried as a monstrous villain. He said the trio of co-conspirators had their own culpability, repeatedly reminding the jury that they had secured cooperation agreements with the government.

During closing statements Cohen said of Bankman-Fried, “They’ve written him in this movie as a villain, a bad guy who bilked others, who clearly had no free will of their own, out of billions of dollars. Gives instructions to steal.”

“That portrayal of him made no sense in the real world, especially from witnesses who were his closest friends, who knew him for years, who went to camp with him, went to college, who lived with him, who ‘D worked with him for years, started two businesses, traveled with him and traveled all over the world with him,” he continued. ‘It’s a lot like doing a lot with the person you know now. And they’re saying it’s terrible.”

Fourth witness named, an FTX developer Adam Yedidia , testifying under the condition of immunity, said he feared he “unintentionally wrote code that contributed to the commission of a crime.” Fifth, FTX corporate counsel Ken Sun testified that Bankman-Fried was “not surprised at all” when Sun told him there was no legal defense for taking client funds – refuting Bankman-Fried’s claim that He had the legal documents and ideas checked by lawyers and everything was fine.

The defense team was trying to “blame everyone except their client,” Engel said, but the co-conspirators’ cooperation agreements do little to mitigate Bankman-Fried’s culpability.

“They can always argue that, ‘Well, they’re just trying to save their own skin by outwitting their boss.’ But the reality is he was their boss, and they’re all very knowledgeable,” Engel said. “These people were literally living together, sleeping together, and conducting everything together. It’s very hard for the SBF to make the case that, ‘Okay, they did this.’”

Personal relationships and entanglements made Bankman-Fried’s betrayal even more devastating and set the stage for it to backfire.

Bankman-Fried knew Wang and Yedidia from MIT; Singh was a family friend; Alison was his on-again, off-again girlfriend whom he met during his first job out of college. He testified that he respected Bankman-Fried and trusted her judgment. He may have backed off when he felt his instructions were questionable (or unethical, or illegal), but he said he ultimately placed his trust in their reasonable explanations.

Ellison, Bankman-Fried, Singh, and Wang. Chelsea Jia Feng/Insider

Now, Wang, Ellison and Singh have pleaded guilty to felonies and are awaiting sentencing after cooperating in the case. While Bankman-Fried remained in prison for a century, he could potentially dodge prison time altogether.

Bankman-Fried tried to flip the script but couldn’t ‘remember’ key details

After hearing the testimony of her former friends, Bankman-Fried took the risky step of coming forward herself to tell her version of the story. When his own lawyer questioned him, he said that he should have given more priority to risk management than that.

But during cross-examination he became a “different person” and “could not remember a single detail about his company or what he said publicly,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross.

Bankman-Fried claimed he could not recall details more than 140 times, the prosecutor said.

The jury likely looked at Bankman-Fried’s claims of ignorance and selective amnesia, Engel said.

“When someone says ‘I can’t remember’ over and over again, it definitely sounds fishy,” he told Insider.

Bankman-Fried may have been caught in the fraud scheme, Engel said, but that won’t change the outcome that nearly $8 billion of customer funds are gone.

“In a lot of these white-collar cases, what happens is that people start out, they get into a little bit of trouble and say, ‘Oh, I’ll just borrow a little bit here, and I won’t tell people I’m loaning them their money. Taking it. So in other words, I start stealing money with the intention of making it all up, and I’ll give it back,” Angel said.

He said, “Well, when you lie repeatedly about the fact that you are using other people’s money without their permission, then I have bad news for SBF, it is fraud. “

As far as impacts on the industry at large, Engel says, Bankman-Fried’s conviction comes amid a timely cleanup effort.

“It certainly looks bad for Sam, no doubt about that, but I think it’s a good cleanup for the crypto industry,” Angel said. “It shows the sheriff is going around town and trying to clean up the mess.”

After a month-long trial, it took the jury four hours to convict Bankman-Fried on all seven counts.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled to determine how many years he will spend in prison. If given the maximum on each count, this would be his remaining natural life.

The sentencing schedule may depend on Bankman-Fried’s second criminal trial for alleged illegal campaign contributions. That trial is scheduled for March 2024.

