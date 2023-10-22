Sam Bankman-Fried trial reaches final stage

The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried is reaching its final stages over the next few days, with prosecutors planning to rest their case on October 26 after examining approximately 20 witnesses in the case.

Prosecutors presented a series of witnesses over the past three weeks, including former FTX employees, clients, investors, government officials and law enforcement agents. The central argument at the heart of the case is that Bankman-Fried knowingly defrauded them all and was behind the $8 billion difference in judgment between FTX and Alameda Research in November 2022.

As far as Bankman-Fried’s defense is concerned, they have still not confirmed whether they will waive the case or not. In criminal trials, lawyers are not required to present a defence. Assuming his legal team presents a case, this will also begin on October 26.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers, led by Mark Cohen and Christian Everdale, have struggled to present a story to jurors. The lawyers also missed key arguments during cross-examination of his former close friends, including Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh, Adam Yedidia and Gary Wang. Cooperating with the government, the group accused Bankman-Fried of directing them to commit crimes.

A lawyer observing the trial told Cointelegraph that when a case is initiated by the government, there is a 95% chance of an indictment, underscoring the significant challenge facing the defense. However, the burden is on prosecutors to prove the alleged crimes.

RELATED: Caroline Ellison wanted to step down but was afraid of a bank run on FTX

One of the highlights of last week in court was the testimony of FTX’s former engineering director. Singh told jurors that Bankman-Fried had instructed him to make millionaire venture investments through loans from Alameda. According to Singh, he had no idea that the funds were linked to FTX customers’ deposits. Singh faces up to 75 years in prison for charges related to defrauding crypto exchange users.

This week also saw District Judge Lewis Kaplan run out of patience with lawyers representing both sides after about 15 minutes of testimony from a witness who was fleeing Texas for the trial.

“This morning we had a witness who didn’t know anything… and this afternoon we have someone from Texas […] Judge Kaplan complains about the prosecution’s and defense’s witness strategies, saying he knows nothing or knows nothing.

Also in the past few days, FTX’s former general counsel Ken Sun presented a spreadsheet used to track $2.1 billion in loans made to Bankman-Fried and other executives. He told jurors that Cain was not aware of the exchange’s merger of funds with Alameda. He is also cooperating with the government in the matter.

If convicted of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, Bankman-Fried faces up to 115 years in prison.

magazine: Are DAOs Overhyped and Dysfunctional? lessons from the front lines

Source: cointelegraph.com