Sam Bankman-Fried trial nears closing arguments

Sam Bankman Fried, a onetime cryptocurrency mogul, built his FTX crypto exchange in a “pyramid of deception” based on “a foundation of lies and false promises,” a federal prosecutor said in a criminal fraud trial on Wednesday.

Mr Bankman-Freed’s lawyer countered that his 31-year-old client was merely a “math whiz” who may have made some bad business decisions but had committed no crimes and had never asked anyone to break the law.

Those differing messages were at the core of the closing arguments in Mr. Bankman-Freed’s trial in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday. Prosecutor Nicholas Ross began by saying that Mr Bankman-Fried was a liar who was responsible for the collapse of FTX last year, which left customers unable to get their deposits back.

Mr. Bankman-Fried, who testified during the trial in his own defense, had “lied about big things and little things,” Mr. Ross said, adding that the defendant said he “could not recall” more than 140 times. “In answer to questions on cross-examination.

Mr Bankman-Fried’s lawyer Mark Cohen then said in his closing argument that the FTX founder had acted in good faith. He said, “Time and again, the prosecution has tried to make Sam into some kind of villain, some kind of monster.”

His dueling closing arguments came after 15 days of testimony in Mr Bankman-Fried’s trial, which is one of the most high-profile financial crimes cases in years and has moved more quickly than anticipated. The outcome of the case will be seen as a referendum not only on the rapid rise and fall of Mr Bankman-Fried’s business empire, which was valued at $32 billion at its peak, but also on the volatile crypto industry, which is only two years old. Was. EGO was at an all-time high before it melted down last year.

The spectacular implosion of FTX last November set off a chain reaction that led to the collapse of other crypto firms. Mr. Bankman-Freed’s arrest and subsequent charges also triggered regulatory action in the crypto world.

At the heart of Mr. Bankman-Fried’s case is whether he committed fraud and treated FTX as his personal piggy bank. Prosecutors argue he stole more than $10 billion from FTX customers to pay for investments in other crypto firms, bought lavish real estate in the Bahamas, where the exchange was headquartered, and promoted a crypto trading firm. , which he also founded, Alameda Research.

Mr Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, said the prosecution presented a strong case and “made a smart decision in framing this case as a garden-variety fraud case rather than a more complex cryptocurrency case.”

Mr Bankman-Fried’s trial, which began on October 4, has featured much damaging testimony. Prosecutors called 16 witnesses, including three of Mr. Bankman-Fried’s former top lieutenants, each of whom pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges and agreed to testify against their former boss. The defence, for its part, called only three witnesses, one of whom was Mr Bankman-Fried.

At the trial, the prosecution’s three star witnesses – Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, who all worked with Mr. Bankman-Fried – testified that the FTX founder had known for several months that his spending spree was was unstable and improperly promoted by FTX’s clients. The money that was transferred to Alameda. He also said that Mr. Bankman-Fried knew that Alameda could not repay the billions embezzled from FTX, concealing Alameda’s debt to FTX from customers and investors.

In response, Mr. Bankman-Fried and his lawyers argued that FTX was not aware that billions of customers’ money had been misappropriated until weeks before its collapse. Mr. Bankman-Fried testified that he thought Alameda’s expenses came from corporate money, not customer money. Mr Bankman-Fried said any mistakes were made in good faith and were not intended to deceive anyone.

FTX was supposed to “move the ecosystem forward,” he testified at one point. “It turned out to be the opposite.”

For closing arguments on Wednesday, Damien Williams, the top federal prosecutor in New York, sat in the front row of the courtroom along with other government officials. Mr. Bankman-Freed’s parents, who were present in the gallery throughout the trial, did not attend the government’s presentation but returned to the courtroom to watch Mr. Cohen defend their son. Mr Bankman-Freed sat among his lawyers wearing the same gray suit and purple tie he had worn on the stand in recent days.

Standing at the lectern, Mr. Ross discussed highlights of the testimony of prosecution witnesses, including their statements that Alameda had special privileges with FTX, such as a $65 billion line of credit that provided the trading firm with FTX’s customers were allowed to borrow billions. , Mr. Bankman-Fried kept those special privileges secret, Mr. Ross said, “because he knew they were wrong.”

The prosecutor also noted inconsistencies in the testimony of Mr. Bankman-Fried and his former employees. They displayed charts with titles such as “Defendant’s lies to the public” and “Defendant’s false tweets in November.” He presented digital records which showed that Mr Bankman-Fried had viewed incriminating documents, which he said he did not remember seeing.

Mr. Ross also pointed to instances where Mr. Bankman-Fried appeared to knowingly use FTX’s customer deposits, including buying back FTX equity from Binance, a competing crypto exchange.

Mr. Cohen began his closing arguments by saying that prosecutors went out of their way to focus on Mr. Bankman-Fried’s appearance. “We would agree that there was a time when Sam was probably the worst-dressed CEO and had the worst haircut,” Mr. Cohen said, adding that these were not crimes.

Mr Cohen said the prosecution’s retelling of FTX’s collapse was exaggerated and cinematic. “In the real world, unlike the movie world, things can go awry,” he said, adding that the large spending by FTX and Alameda was “proper corporate spending” and not a misuse of clients’ money.

Mr Cohen said Mr Bankman-Fried acted in good faith in his business decisions and had no criminal intention to defraud anyone. It was the onus on the prosecution to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt and Mr Bankman-Fried was under no obligation to prove anything, he said.

Mr. Bankman-Fried testified “because he wanted to tell you what happened,” Mr. Cohen said. “It’s hard to think of a more stressful situation than this. He was far from polished. He was himself, he was Sam. When he couldn’t remember things he told you.”

Mr Cohen also tried to discredit Ms Ellison, Mr Wang and Mr Singh. He displayed a chart showing that each of them could face decades in prison, and argued that they were acting out of self-preservation by cooperating with prosecutors.

As he concluded his presentation, Mr Cohen urged the jury to keep an open mind. He emphasized how rapidly Mr. Bankman-Fried’s life has changed – a college student one day, a crypto mogul the next and now a defendant in a federal fraud trial.

As Mr. Cohen finished speaking, Mr. Bankman-Fried had tears in his eyes. He blinked rapidly, looking back and forth from the lecture hall to his parents in the gallery. One of his lawyers put an arm around him before a pair of U.S. Marshals led him out of the room.

On Thursday, the jury of nine women and three men is expected to begin deliberating a verdict after being instructed on the relevant law by U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

