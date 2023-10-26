Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his own defense in what could be the gamble of his life

Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding the company’s customers, investors and creditors. He is ready to take charge in his defense from Thursday itself.



Ever since Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire collapsed, he has claimed he has done nothing wrong.

Now, he will present that case directly to jurors in his criminal trial to avoid jail time.

It’s a big bet even for a former Wall Street trader who is known for his tolerance for risk. The government has charged Bankman-Freed with seven criminal counts, including fraud, and if convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

But Bankman-Fried’s decision to testify was also not a big surprise, given how often she has tried to defend herself in the court of public opinion in interviews and social media posts.

How Bankman-Fried has defended itself

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty and said she did not intend to defraud FTX customers and commit a crime.

Instead, he has argued from the beginning that some of his trusted lieutenants – several of whom testified against him – failed to do their jobs properly.

This is the argument he could present on the witness stand during his testimony, which could begin as early as Thursday.

But in the three-week trial so far, prosecutors have painted a very different picture of what happened.

Bankman-Fried’s former co-worker and current girlfriend Caroline Ellison leaves Manhattan Federal Court after testifying against Bankman-Fried on October 10, 2023 in New York City.



The U.S. government alleges that Bankman-Fried knowingly stole clients’ funds and transferred that money to Alameda Research, an investment firm under its control, in order to make risky investments and plug holes in the company’s balance sheet.

Prosecutors also argue that the former FTX CEO used the money to enrich himself. Jurors saw photos of Bankman-Fried’s $35 million penthouse apartment in the Bahamas, and they heard about other expensive real estate she purchased for friends and family.

The government presented its case with star witnesses, including Caroline Ellison. She was the CEO of Alameda Research and Bankman-Fried’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.

And like two other former officers, Ellison said Bankman-Fried directed her to commit the crimes.

According to Tarek Helou, who used to be a federal prosecutor, his testimony seems quite scandalous.

“You have multiple associates who have implicated him,” he says. “They all say he committed the crime.”

Testifying is a big gamble

Having Bankman-Fried testify is a big gamble.

But according to Ellison’s testimony, Bankman-Fried often preferred to take a risk if he felt it had great potential.

He remembers that Bankman-Fried once told him that he was willing to lose $10 million if the coin came up heads—as long as he could win “a little over $10 million” if it came up heads.

Sam Bankman-Fried speaks on stage during a charity gala in New York City on June 23, 2022. Before his trial, Bankman-Fried made considerable efforts to speak to reporters to defend himself, until the judge revoked his bail and sent him to jail.



Ellison recalled another moment when Bankman-Fried played a more extreme fantasy role:

If the fate of the world hinged on the toss of a coin, meaning the world would be “destroyed”, then Bankman-Fried would be willing to take that chance if “by the time it comes up heads, the world will be even worse off.” ” Better than twice as good,” Ellison said.

The circumstances are not in favor of those who testify in their own defense

Most white-collar defense attorneys strongly advise their clients not to take the stand. That’s because she will have to face cross-examination – and Helo says Bankman-Fried probably won’t fully understand how difficult that could be.

“A lot of times, they think they’re the smartest people in the room,” Helow says of business executives. “but for [Bankman-Fried]”It’s not the room he’s used to.”

In the courtroom, Bankman-Fried will face all kinds of obstacles. There are rules about what he can and can’t say.

Additionally, prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York have a reputation for having some of the best lawyers in the country.

“This is not junior varsity,” says Helou. “You know, these are some of the best, and I hope that cross-examination goes away.”

But after weeks of watching prosecutors build the case against her, Bankman-Fried has decided it’s time to roll the dice.

tendency to talk

In many ways, this is an extension of the strategy that Bankman-Fried has used since he was running FTX.

Bankman-Fried regularly spoke to reporters during FTX’s heyday, and after its implosion in November, he sat down for TV interviews. He could not keep him quiet even before his arrest.

Freed on $250 million bail, Bankman-Fried invited reporters to her parents’ home in Northern California, where she was under house arrest, and she met regularly with author Michael Lewis, who has since written about her. A book has been published about it.

Prosecutors say he made more than 1,000 phone calls with journalists. Bankman-Fried also posted on social media and even started her own e-mail newsletter.

His public comments could come back to haunt him when he testifies.

In fact, they have already paid dearly for it.

In July, after Ellison secretly shared some of Ellison’s private writings with a reporter from The New York Times, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who was presiding over the trial, had enough.

He revoked Bankman-Fried’s bail and sent him to jail.

Now, Bankman-Fried sees enough potential to make another big bet. If he can convince the jury that he is innocent, Bankman-Fried could regain his freedom. But if his plan fails, he may have to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

